Winners, losers as Bills beat Jets 23-20 on Monday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills are in control of the AFC East.

Following a two-game losing skid where their flaws were exposed, Buffalo found a way to beat the New York Jets on the road 23-20 on Monday Night Football.

Buffalo didn't play a perfect game, but Josh Allen did his thing and the team capitalized on New York's self-inflicted wounds.

The result put Buffalo atop the division at 4-2, while the Jets fell to 2-4 in their first game in the post-Robert Saleh era.

Let's analyze the game further with winners and loser:

WINNER: Josh Allen, Bills

It wasn't a dominant Josh Allen game on the eyes, but he posted robust numbers on the stat sheet to deliver Buffalo the win.

Allen threw for 215 yards, two touchdowns and no picks while rushing for 18 yards on nine attempts and a score. The receiving woes will continue for the team unless improved personnel comes through the door, though running back Ray Davis played a pivotal role with James Cook missing his first ever NFL game due to a toe injury.

LOSER: Greg Zuerlein, Jets

As aforementioned, the Jets kept kicking themselves down when they had the chance to take control of the game.

Two such opportunities came down to their veteran kicker, Greg Zuerlein. Zuerlein, who used to carry the "Legatron" nickname, entered the game making 6 of 8 field goals.

But he went just 2 of 4 on the night, with one of the misses clanking off the post. Both misses came in back-to-back possessions during the second half, the first being from 32 yards out and the second 43. Making both could've given the Jets the narrow edge to pull out a result.

WINNER: Robert Saleh, Jets

How the Jets fare long term is one question, but short term, Saleh is a winner on the night. Not much drastic changed for the Jets, though it's just one game.

The defense looked about the same, though the offense had more sharpness and life to it. But it didn't end up in a win despite the 393 total yards, more than Buffalo's 359.

Breece Hall rushed for 113 yards and received 56, with Allen Lazard and Garrett Wilson both surpassing 100 receiving yards apiece -- strong numbers, but the Jets failed to escape old ghosts.

LOSER: Flags, flags and more flags

The action was also heavily disrupted by the number of flags on the night. Both teams combined for 22 penalties, with New York and Buffalo committing 11 infractions each.

The 22 accepted penalties is the most in a game so far this season.

New York's penalties cost it 110 yards while Buffalo's was at 94, good for a total of 204 yards.

WINNER: Ray Davis, Bills

Talk about making a rookie impact. With the aforementioned Cook absence, the Bills turned to backup Davis to help on the ground.

The 2024 fourth-round pick out of Kentucky delivered a substantial impact, rushing for 97 yards on 20 carries (4.9 average, long of 15) to go with three catches on three targets for 55 yards, with a long of 42.

The 5-foot-8 California native showed off his burst, but also demonstrated promising power once he collected momentum. Buffalo can feel more at ease with Cook's injury knowing Davis can step up in high-pressure environments.

