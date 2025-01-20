Winners, losers as Bills outlast Ravens 27-25 to reach AFC Championship

The last place in the NFL conference championship weekend has been booked.

With the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles set to renew their rivalry in the NFC Championship Game, the Buffalo Bills joined the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC game with a 27-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens Sunday.

Buffalo led Baltimore 21-10 through the first half with Lamar Jackson throwing a touchdown on their first drive, followed by a pick and an awkward lost fumble. Josh Allen, who completed just five passes, rushed in two scores with Ray Davis also adding one, which had opened Buffalo's scoring.

Baltimore turned things around in the second half once Derrick Henry got going, with Allen and Co. not finding the end zone once. However, after a tough Jackson touchdown throw, tight end Mark Andrews shockingly dropped an open pass on the ensuing two-point conversion. Buffalo held on for the win.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The two-point conversion is no good 😳



📺: #BALvsBUF on CBS

📱: Stream on @NFLPlus and Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/s1DAo0tdm1 — NFL (@NFL) January 20, 2025

Let's analyze the game further with winners and losers from both sides:

WINNER: Josh Allen, Bills

This was far from Allen's best game in a Bills jersey. He had things going for him in the first, but the elite Ravens defense made life more difficult for the QB1 and James Cook as the game unfolded. Allen ended with 16 of 22 completions for 127 yards, no touchdowns and no picks, but added the two aforementioned rushing scores. He carried the ball 10 times for 20 yards and had a late goal-line touchdown denied.

Statistically Allen didn't have a great game and the team's lack of vertical weapons showed. But he did just enough in the first half to make the win count.

LOSER: Mark Andrews, Ravens

This game may have tarnished Andrews' reputation. The 29-year-old ended the regular season positively after a slow start, but saw his form turn course for the worse. He ended the game with five catches on seven targets for 61 yards, but two miscues were the difference. He got stripped for a fumble that Buffalo recovered after Jackson made a strong pass followed by the aforementioned open drop. It's going to be a long offseason for the veteran.

WINNER: Damar Hamlin, Bills

The story of Damar Hamlin saw a new chapter written Sunday. The 26-year-old safety led Buffalo in tackles with eight (five solo) and added two tackles for loss, one sack and one QB hit. The sack actually came on Jackson's awkward first-half fumble that Buffalo recovered and ran deep into Baltimore territory.

CHAOS ON THE SNAP AND THE BILLS RECOVER 😮



📺: #BALvsBUF on CBS

📱: Stream on @NFLPlus and Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/gZTp8XSn3T — NFL (@NFL) January 20, 2025

Hamlin became a starter this season and has become a pivotal part of Buffalo's defense. What a script after he nearly lost his life on the field.

LOSER: Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Jackson may once again be crowned the league MVP, but his playoff resume continues to be his weakness. This loss made him 3-5 in his postseason history since 2019, with just one AFC Championship appearance to date.

The 28-year-old threw for 254 yards, two touchdowns and a pick on 18 of 25 completions while rushing for 39 yards on six carries. He still has time on his side, but he desperately needs a deep playoff run to help his reputation.

WINNER: Chance at revenge

The Allen vs. Mahomes rivalry since the 2020s started has been nothing short of exciting. Though Allen has gotten wins over Mahomes in the regular season, he's yet to do so in the postseason.

Buffalo lost to Kansas City in the 2020 conference championship 38-24 and the 2023 divisional round 27-24. With Buffalo desperately seeking its first ever Super Bowl win, Allen could get them one step closer should he lead his team to an all-important win over Kansas City on the road. If not, his reputation will also take a hit.

After defeating the Houston Texans in a divisional round on Saturday. The Chiefs are headed to the AFC Championship game for the 7th straight year.