Chris Godwin to undergo ankle surgery, ‘most likely' ending his season: Reports

One of the NFL's best receivers could be done for the season.

Buccaneers star Chris Godwin will undergo ankle surgery this week, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, and he'll see a doctor Tuesday to determine the damage.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that the injury will "most likely" end Godwin's 2024 season.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles confirmed in his post-game press conference that Godwin dislocated his ankle late in Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The 28-year-old receiver was carted off with his left leg in an air cast, just 43 seconds before the end of the blowout loss after being tackled following a catch.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

For Godwin and the Bucs, the timing of the injury makes it that much worse. He's in the midst of a career year, totaling 576 receiving yards though Week 7 -- second in the league behind Ja'Marr Chase. Godwin leads the league with 50 receptions and 350 yards after catch.

The Bucs, meanwhile, are now tied atop the NFC South with the rival Atlanta Falcons at 4-3. Tampa Bay and Atlanta will face off for the second and final time this season on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Florida, just three weeks after the Falcons' overtime win over the Bucs.

Godwin is set to become a free agent after this season, so Monday night might have been his final snap for the Bucs. A third-round pick in 2017, Godwin has surpassed 500 receiving yards in each of his first eight seasons (including 2024). He has four 1,000-yard seasons and helped Tampa Bay win the Super Bowl in 2020.

The Baltimore Ravens showed up to Tampa with an offense that was stopping for nobody.