Cowboys QB Dak Prescott agrees to 4-year, $240M deal to become NFL's highest-paid player: Reports

On the brink of kickoff, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have a deal.

The 31-year-old quarterback will become the NFL's highest-paid player after reportedly agreeing to a four-year, $240 million deal with the team that drafted him back in 2016.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the details on the contract extension, which reportedly includes $231 million guaranteed.

Prescott, a three-time Pro Bowler, joins wide receiver CeeDee Lamb as the latest Cowboys star to earn a new contract right before the season.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Last season was arguably the best of Prescott's career, as he reached career-highs in touchdown passes (36), completion percentage (69.5) and quarterback rating (105.9). The Cowboys went 12-5 but once again lost in their first postseason game, dropping Prescott to 2-5 in his playoff career.

Prescott and the Cowboys will begin their 2024 campaign on Sunday in Cleveland for a date with the Browns at 1:25 p.m. PT.