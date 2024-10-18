Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott notched a win on the bye week, announcing his engagement to girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos.

On Instagram Friday morning, Prescott shared a photo of him and Ramos kissing while holding their 7-month-old daughter MJ.

MJ was sporting a shirt that read, "Hi Mommy. Daddy has a question for you!"

While Prescott's post didn't specifically say whether Ramos said yes, the sparkly stone glistening on her ring finger and the image caption "4ever w/@sarahjane" fill in the blanks.

See the photo Prescott shared here.

Prescott didn't say when the wedding would occur, but it's a safe bet it'll be in the offseason. The Cowboys return from the bye week on Oct. 27 to face the San Francisco 49ers.

Congrats, Prescotts!