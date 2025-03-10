Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams agrees to two-year deal with Los Angeles Rams

The star wide receiver joins the Rams as they plan to move on from Cooper Kupp.

By Mike Gavin

Davante Adams
Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Davante Adams is going Hollywood.

The six-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver has agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Sunday.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The addition of the 32-year-old Adams comes as the Rams look to trade wideout Cooper Kupp, who has spent his entire eight-year career with the team after being drafted in 2017.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Adams was released by the New York Jets on March 4 after producing his fifth-consecutive 1,000-plus yard season. The Jets acquired Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders in a midseason trade that reunited the star wideout with his former quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In 11 games with the Jets, Adams had 67 catches for 854 yards and seven touchdowns. He finished the season with 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns on 85 catches.

Adams was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 2014 draft, spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Packers.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Los Angeles County 2 hours ago

Political messages spray-painted on Chino Hills temple

Earthquakes 4 hours ago

Preliminary 4.1-magnitude earthquake rattles Westlake Village

Adams, a three-time First-Team All-Pro selection, has amassed 957 receptions for 11,844 yards and 103 touchdowns in 11 NFL seasons. He ranks fifth among the NFL's active receiving yardage leaders, trailing Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Evans and Travis Kelce.

He joins a Rams team that won the NFC West at 10-7 last season and advanced to the divisional round, where they lot to the Philadelphia Eagles. He'll be the newest target for Matthew Stafford while playing alongside wideout Puka Nacua, who was the Rams' leading receiver last season with 990 yards in 11 games.

The NFL handed out the hardware at the 2025 NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans on Thursday.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles Rams
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us