Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa to start vs. Cardinals after clearing NFL concussion protocol

Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in Week 2

By Max Molski

Tua Tagovailoa is returning to the field.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will start the team's home game on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.

Tagovailoa has been sidelined since he suffered a concussion during the Dolphins' Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. It was the third diagnosed concussion of his NFL career with the other two taking place in the 2022 season.

The Dolphins placed Tagovailoa on injured reserve following his most recent concussion, taking him out for a minimum of four games. Sunday is the earliest Tagovailoa is allowed to return, as the Dolphins went 1-3 during his four-game IR stint.

Tagovailoa returned to practice as a limited participant on Wednesday before becoming a full participant on Thursday.

The 26-year-old was asked during the week if he would wear a guardian cap, head equipment designed to reduce the impact of potential head injuries, and said he would not as a "personal choice."

For the season, Tagovailoa has completed 40 of 62 passes for 483 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

