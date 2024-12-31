How the Bengals, Broncos, Dolphins can make the NFL playoffs

One AFC playoff spot for three teams.

That's the scenario in NFL Week 18 as the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins compete for the third and final wild-card berth in the AFC.

The 9-7 Broncos occupy the playoff position and they boast an 83% chance of clinching in the final week of the regular season, according to NFL.com. Denver had an opportunity to clinch its first playoff berth since 2015 in Week 17, but the Broncos dropped a heartbreaker in overtime on the road against Cincinnati.

The result left the door open for Cincinnati and Miami to sneak into the postseason. The 8-8 Dolphins hold a 12% chance of making the playoffs for the third straight season, while the 8-8 Bengals have 6% odds of returning to the postseason after missing out last year.

So, which teams do the Bengals, Broncos and Dolphins play in Week 18? And what needs to happen in order for each team to clinch? Here's what to know:

Who and when do the Bengals, Broncos, Dolphins play in NFL Week 18?

The Bengals will be the first of the three AFC playoff hopefuls to take the field this weekend with an AFC North showdown against the 10-6 Steelers in Pittsburgh on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The Steelers will either be playing for the division title or the No. 5 seed, depending on what happens in the Cleveland Browns versus Baltimore Ravens game earlier Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Broncos and Dolphins will both play in the 4:25 p.m. ET window on Sunday against teams that don't have anything to play for in regard to the playoffs. Denver will host the 15-1 Kansas City Chiefs, who have already locked up the AFC's No. 1 seed. And Miami will visit the New York Jets, who sit seventh in the 2025 NFL Draft order.

Fox Sports' Peter Schrager reported on Sunday that the Chiefs are expected to rest Patrick Mahomes and start Carson Wentz at quarterback against Denver. Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said on Monday that Aaron Rodgers will start against Miami.

How do the Broncos make the NFL playoffs?

Denver controls its playoff destiny, as a win or tie against Kansas City will be enough to end the franchise's playoff drought.

The Broncos can still make the postseason with a loss, but they would need some help. If Denver falls to Kansas City, a Dolphins loss or tie combined with a Bengals loss or tie would send the Broncos to the playoffs.

How do the Dolphins make the NFL playoffs?

Miami needs two results to make the playoffs: a win over the Jets combined with a Broncos loss.

How do the Bengals make the NFL playoffs?

The Bengals have the toughest path to the playoffs of the three teams. Joe Burrow and Co. first have to beat the Steelers to keep their postseason hopes alive entering Sunday. Then, Cincinnati needs a Broncos loss combined with a Dolphins loss or tie.

Who will the Dolphins, Bengals or Broncos play in the NFL playoffs?

The team that captures the final AFC wild-card berth will be the No. 7 seed and visit the No. 2-seeded Buffalo Bills on Super Wild Card Weekend.

You can check out a full breakdown of Week 18 clinching and seeding scenarios here.

