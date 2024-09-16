San Francisco 49ers

How to watch 49ers-Rams Week 3 NFL game live online, on TV

San Francisco will be on the road against Matthew Stafford and a depleted Rams offense

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Before returning to Levi's Stadium, the 49ers will be in a familiar environment.

Week 3 will see San Francisco take on the Los Angeles Rams in a divisional battle, with SoFi Stadium routinely dubbed "Levi's South" for its large crowds of 49ers fans whenever the two sides meet.

The 49ers could use that support, too, in order to avoid a two-game skid early on following a disappointing 23-17 road loss to Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.

Matthew Stafford is up next for a 49ers defense in need of a bounce back performance, and it should help that star wideouts Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp will not be available. The Rams, hoping to avoid an 0-3 start, are also dealing with offensive line issues that should set up Nick Bosa and Co. for more success.

But Brock Purdy and Co. will have to return to their dominant ways on offense, especially with Brandon Aiyuk out of form. On the plus side, Jordan Mason is still thriving in Christian McCaffrey's absence. Here's everything to know about the 49ers-Rams game.

When is the 49ers vs. Rams game?

The 49ers and Rams will meet on Sunday, Sept. 22.

What time is the 49ers vs. Rams game?

Kickoff is slated for 1:25 p.m. PT in Los Angeles.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Rams Week 3 game

49ers-Rams will air on FOX. Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (color) and Kristina Pink (sideline) are on the call.

Pregame coverage will begin at 12 p.m. PT with 49ers Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area. 49ers Postgame Live will then begin after the game at 4 p.m. PT for an hour.

How to stream 49ers-Rams Week 3 game live online

Live stream: FOX Sports, NFL+

Mobile app: FOX mobile app, NFL mobile app

