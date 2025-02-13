Jets releasing Aaron Rodgers: Here are 5 teams that could sign the former MVP

Aaron Rodgers is officially a free agent.

The New York Jets announced Thursday that they were releasing the four-time MVP after two tumultuous seasons. Rodgers was injured on the opening drive in 2023 before leading the Jets to a 5-12 season in 2024, with countless storylines of drama along the way over the last 24 months.

Now 41 years old, Rodgers appears intent on continuing his football career. He's been in the league for 20 seasons, dating all the way back to being a first-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2005 after dropping on draft night.

So, which teams could pursue Rodgers as a free agent? Who is in need of a quarterback? Here are five potential landing spots:

Tennessee Titans

Why it works: The Titans did not have a stable quarterback situation last season, with Will Levis and Mason Rudolph splitting the starting role. Neither of those players are better than Rodgers, even in his diminished state. The team has a handful of veterans (Tony Pollard, Calvin Ridley, Chig Okonkwo), plus the No. 1 pick in the draft and the ninth-most projected cap space (per Spotrac). Second-year coach Brian Callahan will be under pressure to win after the team fired its GM last month.

Why it doesn't: New general manager Mike Borgonzi was hired away from Kansas City, where he helped build the Chiefs through the draft. The Titans won just three games last year, so Borgonzi could see this as a long-term project -- which Rodgers obviously wouldn't fit into. If Tennessee likes Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with the first pick, there's no chance Rodgers is brought in.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Why it works: Last season, the Steelers made the playoffs with another veteran castoff in Russell Wilson. The thought here would be that Rodgers is an upgraded version of that plan. Since there's no young quarterback on the roster (Justin Fields is a free agent), the Steelers could just keep running it back in hopes of making the wild card again. The defense and coaching is enough to make this team respectable every year.

Why it doesn't: Mike Tomlin might not want to deal with everything that comes along with Rodgers. He's a no-nonsense type of coach, and Rodgers missing offseason practices or doing "The Pat McAfee Show" during game weeks likely wouldn't fly. Steelers fans have grown restless with the lack of direction as the team seemingly keeps striving to win nine games every year -- signing Rodgers wouldn't change that.

Las Vegas Raiders

Why it works: Since Tom Brady took over control in Las Vegas, it's become clear that he's not afraid to swing for the fences. He hired Pete Carroll, now the oldest coach in NFL history, so why not bring in another former rival? Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell led the team to four wins last season, but the roster is surprisingly decent. Tight end Brock Bowers is a star and Jakobi Meyers is one of the league's most underrated receivers. It could be tough for the Raiders to get the QB they want in the draft with the No. 6 pick, so it might have to sign a veteran like Rodgers.

Why it doesn't: While the top quarterbacks could be gone before the Raiders' pick, there's always a chance they aren't. Brady has a relationship with Sanders, and he would likely love to get him in the building. The seven-time Super Bowl champion could also have trouble co-existing with Rodgers, where Brady was obsessive over winning and Rodgers seems to have other interests. Carroll, too, could be a coach more like Tomlin who wouldn't put up with the noise.

Cleveland Browns

Why it works: Just a year ago, the Browns were a playoff team with Joe Flacco at quarterback. Sure, the team went back to the basement when Deshaun Watson returned in 2024, but he's out of the picture again following an Achilles injury and re-injury. Rodgers, if he bought in, would have an established offensive coach in Kevin Stefanski and a rabid fanbase eager for any signs of hope. He would be the most accomplished QB to ever put on a Browns jersey.

Why it doesn't: The Browns already have plenty of money committed to Watson. His return timeline is still unclear, so the team could instead opt to go with a younger quarterback in the interim. Stefanski, a two-time NFL Coach of the Year, also has ties to Kirk Cousins from their days in Minnesota. He would more likely be the preferred veteran option over Rodgers, if available.

San Francisco 49ers

Why it works: The 49ers famously passed on Rodgers for Alex Smith with the No. 1 pick back in 2005. Twenty years later, could San Francisco bring the Bay Area kid home? Brock Purdy is extension-eligible with one year left on his rookie deal. Maybe, just maybe, the 49ers think this team needs a veteran QB to get over the hump?

Why it doesn't: If this were five years ago, the 49ers would be all over it. But Rodgers hasn't played as well as Purdy in years. Even though the team will have to pay up to re-sign him, it beats the alternative of signing Rodgers for a year or two and then starting over again. The only way that Rodgers realistically goes to the 49ers is if he's Purdy's backup, which is unlikely to interest him.