3 takeaways from Jets-Vikings game in London as Aaron Rodgers' struggles continue

The first London game of the 2024 NFL season is in the books.

In a matchup of two teams heading in opposite directions, the Minnesota Vikings improved to 5-0 with a 23-17 victory over the 2-3 New York Jets.

Minnesota jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first half before a late New York touchdown cut the lead to 10 at the break. The Jets' defense stepped up in the second half, and the offense had a chance on the final drive to win it before Aaron Rodgers threw his third interception of the day.

Here are three takeaways from Sunday's game:

1. Aaron Rodgers just isn't himself, for a few reasons

The Jets' 40-year-old quarterback looks like, well, a 40-year-old quarterback.

Rodgers struggled yet again in Week 5, completing 29 of 54 passes for 244 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. His turnovers included a pick-6 by Andrew Van Ginkel, another three plays later and then a game-sealing pass in the final minute. The Jets' two touchdown drives came on short fields, first from a punt return by Xavier Gipson and then from an interception by Brandin Echols.

Why hasn't Rodgers found his MVP magic so far through five games with the Jets? There are several signs to point to, but the most obvious culprit is simply himself. He's the oldest player in the NFL and he's coming off a torn Achilles. Rodgers took a few more hits on Sunday, and looked to be in pain throughout the second half. It's not all that surprising when you break down the facts like that.

Two other notable things have gone wrong, starting with the coaching. Rodgers has never seemed to jive with Robert Saleh, as evidenced by their awkward post-touchdown interaction a few weeks back. Plus, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett hasn't set his units up for success in any of his recent stops. He worked with Rodgers in Green Bay, but head coach Matt LaFleur was the architect of that offense. Hackett and Saleh seem overmatched right now.

Lastly, you can look at the supporting cast as a massive disappointment. Running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson were expected to be breakout stars this season, yet both have mostly underwhelmed (though Wilson had a strong Week 5 game with 13 receptions for 101 yards). Rookie Braelon Allen has stolen carries from Hall, and Rodgers hasn't been on the same page with Wilson for the most part.

2. The Vikings' elite coaching staff continues to impress

Head coach Kevin O'Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores are pitching a perfect game in 2024.

The Vikings' coaching duo has the team clicking on both sides of the ball. In London, it was the defense that stepped up to the challenge.

Flores' unit totaled three sacks, three interceptions (one touchdown), 11 QB hits and nine passes defended. Undrafted second-year linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. is emerging as a legitimate star, and veterans Stephon Gilmore and Harrison Smith are holding it down in the secondary.

O'Connell's group had its first real signs of struggle in Week 5. Sam Darnold went just 14 of 31 for 179 yards and an interception, and the team averaged just 2.7 yards per carry. Running back Aaron Jones' injury obviously didn't help, but it's something to monitor as Minnesota enters its bye week.

It's hard to think of many offensive-defensive coaching duos in the league that you would take over O'Connell and Flores right now.

3. Davante Adams isn't changing the Jets' fate

How much would adding Davante Adams actually impact the Jets in 2024? Honestly, it might not be as significant as you think.

Adams would undoubtedly be a familiar face for Rodgers, who often gravitates toward the veterans he knows (looking at you, Allen Lazard). But he wouldn't improve the pass protection. He wouldn't make Rodgers more mobile. He wouldn't improve the running game. And he certainly wouldn't impact the coaching.

While it's intriguing to chase after a star weapon, his ultimate impact as a mid-season pickup likely wouldn't be season-saving.

Adams is expected to be traded as early as next week, with his recent social media activity only increasing speculation. Keep an eye on it, but don't expect him to suddenly the the Jets into a Super Bowl contender if it happens.