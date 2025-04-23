Lions and Chargers will play in 2025 Hall of Fame Game to kick off NFL preseason

Two playoff teams from last year will face off to start the 2025 NFL preseason.

The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers will meet in the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, July 31, the Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

The game will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, located right outside the Hall of Fame building.

As is usually tradition, the game features teams with connections to people being inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. Tight end Antonio Gates spent his entire 16-year career with the Chargers, and he was born and raised in Detroit.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Gates, with the most receiving touchdowns by a tight end in history, is the headliner of the 2025 class. He'll be enshrined alongside defensive back Eric Allen defensive end Jared Allen and wide receiver Sterling Sharpe. The Hall of Fame enshrinement is set for Sunday, Aug. 3.

The Lions and Chargers both haven't played in the Hall of Fame Game in over 30 years. Detroit's last trip was in 1991, and the Chargers' was in 1994.

Both franchises were in contention last season but lost their first postseason game. Detroit, the NFC's No. 1 seed, was sent home in the divisional round. Los Angeles, the AFC's No. 5 seed, was eliminated in the wild card round.

Here are five things to know about Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.