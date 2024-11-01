NFL

Who is Malachi Corley? Social media reacts to Jets' rookie's touchdown mistake

Corley cruised into the end zone and began celebrating, but replay then showed he let go of the ball before crossing the goal line.

By Mike Gavin

Malachi Corley
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Malachi Corley was DeSean Jackson for Halloween. Or maybe Leon Lett?

Or any other NFL player who started celebrating a touchdown before actually crossing the goal line, only to end up turning the ball over.

Corley, the New York Jets' rookie wide receiver, began celebrating after cruising into the end zone untouched on a 19-yard reverse during a matchup against the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. But replay showed that Corley let go of the ball before crossing the goal line. The live ball rolled out of the back of the end zone, leading to a touchback that took the touchdown off the board in the scoreless game and gave possession to the Texans.

So, Corley's first career touchdown became his first career fumble.

"What in the heck is he thinking?" Prime announcer Kirk Herbstreit said on the broadcast. "Why the urgency for some of these guys to drop the ball? Even if it's close. Finish the play. Get it in the end zone."

Social media had the same reaction as Herbstreit, with the play a perfectly reflection of what has been a disastrous Jets season.

The Jets were held scoreless in the half after mustering just 69 total yards. The Texans took a 7-0 lead into halftime, with the Jets being booed as they left the field.

Who is Malachi Corley?

Malachi Corley is a rookie wide receiver on the New York Jets.

How old is Malachi Corley?

Corley is 22 years old

When was Malachi Corley drafted?

Corley was drafted in the third round of the 2024 draft out of Western Kentucky.

How many touchdowns does Malachi Corley have?

Corley has not yet scored a touchdown in his NFL career. He entered Thursday's game having appeared in four games, making one catch for four yards.

Catch up on the games to watch and schedule for Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season.

