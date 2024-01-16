Mics capture Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford sharing great moment after playoff showdown

The NFL careers of Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff will forever be intertwined.

In 2021, the two former No. 1 overall picks were traded for one another. Stafford went to the Rams after spending the first 12 years of his career in Detroit, while Goff went to the Lions after a five-year run in Los Angeles, which included one trip to the Super Bowl.

Both quarterbacks have enjoyed success in their new homes. The Rams won their first Super Bowl as an L.A.-based franchise in Stafford’s debut season, while Goff this season helped the Lions capture their first division title since 1993.

And on Sunday, Goff and Stafford went head-to-head for just the second time since the trade as the No. 3 Lions hosted the No. 6 Rams in the wild-card round. In what was by far the best game of Super Wild Card Weekend, the Lions outlasted the Rams 24-23 at Ford Field in Detroit for the franchise’s first postseason win since the 1991 campaign.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Following the thrilling playoff contest, mics captured the two signal-callers sharing a classy exchange.

“Hey man, congratulations," Stafford told Goff. "Go win it all, buddy.”

“Appreciate you,” Goff replied.

The two then went their separate ways, but Goff later tracked down Stafford to deliver a message.

“You’re one tough S.O.B., alright? I have so much respect for you," Goff said. "Keep going.”

“I appreciate you, brother," Stafford replied. "Good luck, man. You guys are balling. Keep going.”

Stafford to Goff after an incredible playoff game...



"Go win it all buddy." ❤️@NFLFilms | @insidetheNFL pic.twitter.com/hFtK3wRE1j — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024

That's just awesome.

In his return to Detroit, Stafford completed 25 of 36 passes for 367 yards and three touchdowns. Goff, meanwhile, was an efficient 22 of 27 passing for 277 yards and one touchdown.

Goff and Co. will now host the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round with a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line.

Here are five things to know about Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford ahead of his first Super Bowl.