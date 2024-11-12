The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Las Vegas Raiders at home in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season -- and they haven't lost since.

In a bid for a historic Super Bowl three-peat, the defending champion Chiefs have won nine straight to start the 2024 campaign and 15 straight overall, including the playoffs, dating back to last season.

Andy Reid's team looked like it was going lose its unblemished record in Week 10 when the Denver Broncos lined up for a potential game-winning field goal at Arrowhead Stadium. But Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal saved the day in epic fashion by blocking the kick as time expired.

The Chiefs have matched the best start to a season in franchise history, and they're just the fifth reigning Super Bowl champion to ever start 9-0 or better.

What are the most wins to start an NFL season?

Additionally, the 2024 Chiefs are the 23rd team in the Super Bowl era to start a season with at least nine straight wins, according to CBS Sports. They're just barely over halfway to matching the all-time NFL record, though.

That's because the New England Patriots went a perfect 16-0 in the 2007 regular season. That topped the 1972 Miami Dolphins' previous record start of 14-0, which also marked a perfect regular season.

The 2009 Indianapolis Colts and 2015 Carolina Panthers later matched the 1972 Dolphins' 14-0 start, tying for the second-most wins to open a season.

Here's a full look at the teams to start 9-0 or better in the Super Bowl era:

1. Patriots, 2007: 16-0

T-2. Dolphins, 1972: 14-0

T-2. Colts, 2009: 14-0

T-2. Panthers, 2015: 14-0

T-5. Broncos, 1998: 13-0

T-5. Colts, 2005: 13-0

T-5. Saints, 2009: 13-0

T-5. Packers, 2011: 13-0

9. Bears, 1985: 12-0

T-10. Rams, 1969: 11-0

T-10. Dolphins, 1984: 11-0

T-10. Commanders, 1991: 11-0

T-10. Steelers, 2020: 11-0

T-14. Vikings, 1975: 10-0

T-14. 49ers, 1990: 10-0

T-14. Giants, 1990: 10-0

T-14. Titans, 2008: 10-0

T-14. Patriots, 2015: 10-0

T-19. Vikings, 1973: 9-0

T-19. Chiefs, 2003: 9-0

T-19. Colts, 2006: 9-0

T-19. Chiefs, 2013: 9-0

T-19. Chiefs, 2024: 9-0 (active)

The Kansas City Chiefs set a new franchise record after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in overtime.

What's the longest winning streak in NFL history?

The Chiefs' 15-game winning streak dating back to last season isn't an NFL record, either. The longest combined winning streak between the regular season and postseason belongs to the Patriots, who ripped off 21 straight victories from the 2003 regular season, through the 2003 playoffs and into the 2004 regular season.

The longest winning streak involving only regular-season games is owned by the Colts, who won 23 straight over the 2008 and 2009 seasons.

Has an NFL team ever gone undefeated?

The aforementioned 1972 Dolphins and 2007 Patriots are the only teams in the Super Bowl era to go undefeated in the regular season. The Dolphins, however, are the lone team to ever go undefeated and also win the Super Bowl.

The Patriots went 18-0 overall before falling to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII.

Who do the Kansas City Chiefs play next?

The Chiefs will look to improve to 10-0 when they visit the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.

What is the Kansas City Chiefs' schedule?

Here's a full look at Kansas City's remaining schedule: