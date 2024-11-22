Giants release Daniel Jones after he asked to part ways with team

The New York Giants have released Daniel Jones, the team's former starting quarterback, after he requested to be let go following his benching.

"Daniel came to see me this morning and asked if we would release him," team president John Mara said in a statement. "We mutually agreed that would be best for him and for the team."

"Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first class in every way," the statement went on to say. "His handling of this situation yesterday exemplifies just that. We are all disappointed in how things have worked out. We hold Daniel in high regard and have a great appreciation for him. We wish him nothing but the best in the future."

Jones, speaking to the press Thursday, said he disagreed with the Giants' decision to bench him earlier this week, which all but guaranteed an end to his five-plus-year tenure as the team's quarterback.

The 27-year-old Jones said he gave the team everything he had after being taken sixth overall in the 2019 draft and he believes he still has a future in the NFL. He held himself accountable for the Giants making the playoffs once in his tenure as the starter.

"We had a really good talk, Daniel and I," Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Friday, as reported by NFL.com. "Got a lot of respect for him. Again, not the way we wanted it to turn out by any stretch, but he's been nothing but a pro since I've been here with him. He's a great young man."

The Duke product took over early in his rookie season when then-coach Pat Shurmur benched two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, who was near the end of his career.

Coach Brian Daboll benched Jones on Monday after the Giants (2-8) returned to practice following a bye week and 20-17 overtime loss to Carolina in Germany.

Tommy DeVito will start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Daboll hoping he can spark the team.

“Definitely not happy about it," said Jones, who read a 90-second statement before taking questions from reporters. “Yeah, not what you want to hear. So, yeah, all those emotions you have. But at the end of the day, this is football. We’re in a business where your expected to get results and we weren’t doing it.”

Wearing his no-contact red jersey with a faded No. 8 at the Thursday media availability, Jones indicated the Giants offered him the opportunity to walk away from the team with seven games left in the season.

Jones has two years left on a four-year, $160 million contract. Next season includes a $23 million guarantee that will kick in if he is hurt and is not ready to start the 2025 season.

Since being benched, Jones is barely getting any snaps, with most of them being taken by DeVito and backup Drew Lock.

“I got the injury guarantee," Jones said of his lack of work.

Asked if he would have waived the guarantee, Jones said general manager Joe Schoen and his agent, Brian Murphy, discussed the issue but that was it.

Jones spoke for almost 11 minutes. He got emotional when told receiver Darius Slayton and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence both referred to him as still the best quarterback on the team. All three were drafted in 2019.

Jones called the Giants a first-class organization, cherished the relationships he has and thanked his teammates, coaches and staff.

“There have been some great times. But of course, we all wish there had been more of those,” Jones said. “I take full responsibility for my part in not bringing more wins. No one wanted to win more games worse than me. I gave everything I had on the field and in my preparation.”

Jones called the 2024 season disappointing and took responsibility.

“The idea to change something happens, and I understand. I love the game,” Jones said. “I love being part of a team. I’m excited for the next opportunity. I know that there’s a lot of good football in front of me.”