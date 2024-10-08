New York Jets fire Robert Saleh, Jeff Ulbrich named interim head coach: Report

The New York Jets reportedly have fired head coach Robert Saleh.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news on Tuesday, just two days after the Jets' 23-17 loss in London against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jeff Ulbrich, who was serving as defensive coordinator, reportedly has been named the interim head coach. Ulbrich, 47, has been the Jets' DC since 2021 when Saleh was hired.

Saleh spent over three seasons as the Jets head coach, going 20-36 and never finishing with a winning record. New York is 2-3 this season, just one game behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East with a Monday Night Football matchup looming in six days.

Schefter reported that Saleh had one year left on his contract, but the franchise was obviously determined to move on after two straight losses and an unproductive start to Aaron Rodgers' tenure. The 40-year-old quarterback has seven touchdowns and four interceptions through five weeks, and his 81.6 passer rating is the worst of his career as a starter.

Despite boasting top-five defense in yardage in 2022, 2023 and 2024 (through five games), the Jets never figured out their quarterback situation under Saleh. The team started six different signal callers in his 56 games -- Zach Wilson (33), Mike White (7), Rodgers (6), Joe Flacco (5), Trevor Siemian (3) and Tim Boyle (2).

After facing the Bills at home in Week 6, the Jets will hit the road for a Sunday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This is a developing story.