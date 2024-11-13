Key injuries for NFL Week 11: Latest news on Dak Prescott, Trevor Lawrence and more

The weather is cooling down, NFL playoff races are heating up and injuries are starting to become an even bigger factor across the league.

From starting QBs to standout wide receivers, a number of star players are on the injury report for Week 11 and, in some cases, beyond.

Here's the latest on some notable injured players.

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

Dak Prescott's season is officially over.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team's franchise QB will undergo season-ending surgery on his torn hamstring.

Prescott suffered the injury in Dallas' Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush replaced Prescott in that game and started the team's blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence continues to deal with an AC joint sprain. While it is in his non-throwing shoulder, the injury sidelined the former No. 1 overall draft pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 10 loss against the Minnesota Vikings.

Mac Jones started under center against the Vikings and will get the nod once again in Detroit this week with head coach Doug Pederson ruling Lawrence out. Pederson said he is optimistic that Lawrence could return after the team's Week 12 bye.

Nico Collins, WR, Texans

The Houston Texans will be getting their top target back.

The team opened Nico Collins' 21-day practice window late last week, but he still did not play in the team's Sunday Night Football defeat against the Detroit Lions as he continued his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Collins was the NFL's leading receiver prior to his injury, amounting 567 receiving yards across 17 quarters to start the year.

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

Tee Higgins has missed the Bengals' last three games with a quad injury, but he could be nearing a return. The wideout, along with injured offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., participated in Wednesday's walkthrough ahead of their Sunday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Amari Cooper, WR, Bills

Two top wideouts on the Buffalo Bills are dealing with wrist injuries.

The recently acquired Amari Cooper will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice after missing the team's last two games, while rookie Keon Coleman has already been ruled out for Buffalo's crucial showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks

Like Cooper, DK Metcalf has missed his team's last two games but could return in Week 11.

The Seattle Seahawks wideout is expected to practice on Wednesday as he continues to recover from a knee injury. Seattle's next game is in San Francisco against the 49ers.

Kyle Hamilton, S, Ravens

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton suffered an ankle sprain in his team's thrilling victory over the Bengals in Week 10.

Head coach John Harbaugh said the injury is not considered serious, but Hamilton's status for Week 11 against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers is unclear.