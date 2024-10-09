Key injuries for NFL Week 6: Latest news on Derek Carr, Nico Collins and more

The NFL is almost a third of the way through the 2024 season, and injuries are starting to pile up across the league.

The Saints could be onto a new starting quarterback in Week 6, while a couple of notable wideouts received varying injury diagnoses that could impact when they will return to the field.

Here's the latest on some key injured players entering Week 6.

Derek Carr, QB, Saints

Derek Carr is week-to-week after suffering an oblique injury in the Saints' Monday night loss to the Chiefs.

Behind Carr on the depth chart are rookie Spencer Rattler and second-year QB Jake Haener. Rattler is a "strong candidate" to start in Carr's place when the Saints host the Buccaneers in Week 6, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Josh Allen, QB, Bills

Josh Allen missed just one offensive snap after taking a hard hit to the head during the Bills' Week 5 loss against the Texans.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said that Allen was cleared on the sideline before re-entering the game and that the star quarterback has not been placed in concussion protocol ahead of the team's Week 6 contest in New York.

De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins

De'Von Achane exited the Dolphins' Week 5 win over the Patriots after suffering a concussion in the first half.

The speedy running back has two weeks to clear concussion protocol before the Dolphins' next game since the team has a Week 6 bye.

Nico Collins, WR, Texans

The NFL's leading receiver will miss some time.

Nico Collins exited with a hamstring injury after scoring a 67-yard touchdown against the Bills on Sunday. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans called Collins week-to-week, but the team proceeded to place the wideout on injured reserve on Wednesday.

While Collins will miss a minimum of four games, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the belief is Collins "will be back sooner, rather than later.

Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions are expected to be without their top wideout for the remainder of the season, as Rashee Rice underwent surgery to repair the LCL in his right knee.

The Athletic's Nate Taylor reported that Rice's rehab is expected to take four months.

Christian Wilkins, DT, Raiders

Christian Wilkins is out indefinitely after he underwent surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his foot that he suffered in the Raiders' Week 5 defeat in Denver, Rapoport reported.

Catch up on the latest scores and standout stats from Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season.