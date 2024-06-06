NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit: Details, timeline and background

Football fans are taking the NFL to court.

NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers filed a class-action lawsuit against the league claiming that it broke antitrust laws with its TV package for out-of-market Sunday afternoon games.

With opening arguments set to take place in federal court on Thursday, here's what to know about the lawsuit.

What is NFL Sunday Ticket?

NFL Sunday Ticket was created in 1994 as a way for fans to watch out-of-market games on Sundays.

DirecTV was the original Sunday Ticket provider and remained the provider through the 2022 season. YouTube TV agreed to take over the rights in December 2022, and it became the Sunday Ticket provider starting with the 2023 NFL season.

What is the NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit about?

The lawsuit, which was filed in 2015, says the NFL broke antitrust laws when it allowed DirecTV to exclusively sell the "Sunday Ticket" package at what it says was an inflated price and restricted competition.

The NFL only offers one package with all out-of-market games, rather than allowing fans to purchase games for individual teams -- something the NBA and MLB both offer.

The NFL will argue that “Sunday Ticket” is an add-on package for out-of-town fans, along with stating that all local games are available on broadcast networks.

The plaintiffs are asking a jury to find the NFL liable and award $7 billion in damages, but that number could balloon to $21 billion because antitrust cases can triple damages, The Wall Street Journal reported.

More than 2.4 million residential subscribers and more than 48,000 restaurants, bars and other commercial establishments that purchased Sunday Ticket from June 17, 2011 to Feb. 7, 2023 are impacted by this suit.

NFL Sunday Ticket class-action lawsuit timeline

2015: Class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of San Francisco bar "Mucky Duck."

2017: Federal judge in Los Angeles agreed with the NFL that the subscribers hadn't made a plausible case that the exclusive distribution deal with DirecTV harmed competition, so the circuit court threw out the case.

2019: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the litigation.

Nov. 2, 2020: Supreme Court declined to review lower court’s ruling that the case can move forward.

Feb. 7, 2023: Court determined that subscribers’ claims against the defendants (NFL) could proceed as a class action lawsuit.

Jan. 12, 2024: U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez ruled that the subscribers can move ahead with claims against the NFL.

June 6, 2024: Trial set to begin in Los Angeles (with jury selection, expected to last multiple weeks)

How much does NFL Sunday Ticket cost?

NFL fans without a YouTube TV plan can pay four payments of $112.25 – $449 in all – to get NFL Sunday Ticket for the 2024 season.

However, those with an “NFL Sunday Ticket only” plan will need cable or another provider to watch in-market games on Sunday afternoons.

Those with a YouTube TV plan can make four payments of $87.25 – $349 in all – to get Sunday Ticket. A base plan for YouTube TV costs $72.99 per month and includes NBC, CBS, FOX, ESPN and ABC.