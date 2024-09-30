Who is playing in NFL Week 5? Here's the full schedule

The NFL schedule in Week 5 is shaping up to be an imperative one.

But first, byes will see the following four teams taking the week off: the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions.

The action kicks off with a major NFC South clash in Atlanta, as Kirk Cousins and the Falcons will host Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

Sunday then commences in England with an interconference battle, as Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will hope to bounce back against Sam Darnold and the 4-0 Minnesota Vikings, the year's premier surprise at this stage.

The early window will feature six games. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will be at the Cincinnati Bengals as Joe Burrow looks to help his team avoid a 1-4 hole at home. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will hope to recover form at the Houston Texans, led by the rising C.J. Stroud.

Four games form the late window, with the premier fixture being the Green Bay Packers at the Los Angeles Rams as both teams could desperately use a victory.

Sunday Night Football will see Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys searching for an important win at the Pittsburgh Steelers, a side that just had their flawless start halted.

Monday Night Football will return to just one game after two straight weeks of doubleheaders, as Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints will seek to escape a three-game skid at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here's a look at the full schedule: