Who is playing in NFL's Week 7? Here's the full schedule

More than a third of the 2024 NFL season is in the books.

Contenders are starting to emerge, while other teams are wondering whether they're good enough or not with the trade deadline on the horizon.

To start Week 7, two teams are off on their bye weeks: the intriguing Chicago Bears and struggling Dallas Cowboys.

Thursday Night Football will kick off the week in New Orleans, as the Saints will welcome back former head coach Sean Payton, who is now in charge of the Denver Broncos.

Sunday will start with a game in London, as the Jacksonville Jaguars will "host" the New England Patriots. Seven games will then follow during the early window, chief among them being the Detroit Lions at the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans at the Green Bay Packers.

Just three games form the late window, with the standout being a Super Bowl rematch when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the San Francisco 49ers.

Sunday Night Football will feature the New York Jets in their second game after firing former head coach Robert Saleh, as Aaron Rodgers and Co. will be at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Monday Night Football returns with a doubleheader, with the Baltimore Ravens at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being the main draw.

Here's a look at the full Week 7 slate: