How to watch Packers vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football in Week 15

Sunday Night Football is heading to the Pacific Northwest to visit the 12th man.

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Green Bay Packers to close out the Sunday action in Week 15 in a matchup filled with major NFC playoff implications.

Geno Smith and the Seahawks are at the top of the NFC West standings at 8-5 following a crucial road victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Jordan Love and the Packers, meanwhile, are still in the thick of the wild card picture at 9-4 following a close loss to the conference-leading Detroit Lions.

If the season ended after Week 14, the No. 3 Seahawks would be hosting the No. 6 Packers in an NFC wild card game, so fans could very well be in for a playoff preview on Sunday Night Football.

Which team will win under the bright lights? Here's how you can watch Packers-Seahawks on NBC and Peacock.

When is the Packers vs. Seahawks Sunday Night Football game?

The Packers and Seahawks will battle on Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Dec. 15, at Lumen Field in Seattle.

What time is the Packers vs. Seahawks Sunday Night Football game?

Kickoff for Packers-Seahawks is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Packers vs. Seahawks Sunday Night Football game

Packers-Seahawks will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call for the game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2024 season.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 7 p.m. ET with "Football Night in America," as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to live stream the Packers vs. Seahawks Sunday Night Football game

Live stream: Peacock, NBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/Android, NBC mobile app