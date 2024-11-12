How to watch Patriots vs. Rams in Week 11 game

A Super Bowl LIII rematch is on tap for this weekend, but plenty has changed in the last six years.

Drake Maye now leads the New England Patriots, while Matthew Stafford is under center for the Los Angeles Rams.

Speaking of the Patriots, the team is coming off a 19-3 victory over the Chicago Bears in a battle of rookie quarterbacks. Maye had a touchdown and an interception in the win, as dominating defense and steady offense helped the Pats win their third game of the season. New England has now won two of its last three games as it slowly works itself out of the NFL's basement.

On the other side, the Rams saw their three-game win streak snapped on Monday against the Miami Dolphins. Sean McVay's offense couldn't get going against the AFC East opponent, mustering five field goals and no touchdowns in the 23-15 loss. Now 4-5, the Rams have gotten healthier with Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and several O-linemen returning in recent weeks.

Here's a preview for the Week 11 matchup between the Patriots and Rams:

When is the Patriots vs. Rams Week 11 game?

The 3-7 Patriots will face the 4-4 Rams on Sunday, Nov. 17.

How to watch Patriots vs. Rams in Week 11

Patriots-Rams will air on FOX, with Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analysis) and Kristina Pink (sideline) on the call.

What time is the Patriots vs. Rams Week 11 game?

Patriots-Rams will kick off at 10 a.m. PT.

Where is the Patriots vs. Rams Week 11 game?

The Patriots will host the Week 11 contest at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

How to live stream Patriots vs. Rams in Week 11

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: FOX Sports app, NFL mobile app

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. Rams Week 11?

As of Tuesday, NBC Boston forecasts a cool but sunny afternoon on Sunday in Foxboro. There is a 4% chance of precipitation with mostly sunny skies and a few clouds in the afternoon as temperatures reach a high of 59 degrees.