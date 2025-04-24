These 16 players will attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay

Welcome to the league, rookies.

The 2025 NFL Draft has arrived, and 257 players will have their football dreams come true when their name is called during the three-day event. While hundreds of prospects will be anxiously awaiting a call from home, a select group of players will get to walk across the draft stage once they are selected.

With the draft kicking off Thursday night, here is a list of players who will attend the event in Green Bay.

Players attending the 2025 NFL Draft in person

The NFL announced the list of 16 players who will be in Green Bay for this year's draft, with many expected to be selected at the very top:

Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

Will Shedeur Sanders attend the 2025 NFL Draft?

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders will not attend the 2025 NFL Draft in person.

Will Jaxson Dart attend the 2025 NFL Draft?

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart will not be in Green Bay despite being on the NFL's initial list of players who were supposed to be in attendance. No reason has been given for Dart's change in plans.

Miami's Cam Ward and Alabama's Jalen Milroe will be the only quarterbacks in attendance for the 2025 draft.

Who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Ward is widely expected to be the Tennessee Titans' selection at No. 1 overall Thursday night.

The 2025 NFL Draft order is officially set following the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Here’s where all 32 teams stand, with the Tennessee Titans securing the No. 1 overall pick.