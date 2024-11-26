Winners, losers as Ravens beat Chargers 30-23 on Monday Night Football

The Baltimore Ravens showed why they're in a different weight class than their AFC counterparts.

Baltimore defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 30-23 on the road to conclude Week 12 on Monday Night Football.

Los Angeles started strong behind an energetic offense led by Justin Herbert and defensive stops, but it didn't prove sustainable, especially after J.K. Dobbins was ruled out with a knee injury.

Once Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Co. got going, the Chargers found out they didn't have enough lightning to strike back. The result moved Baltimore to 8-4, while Los Angeles fell to 7-4.

Let's analyze the matchup further with winners and losers:

WINNER: Derrick Henry and Justice Hill, Ravens

While Jackson's passing completions and yards didn't light up the stat sheet, they didn't need to. Henry and Hill made things happen on the ground that allowed Jackson's game to be much simpler.

Henry led the way with a robust 140 yards on 24 carries, while Hill chipped in 55 on four carries thanks to a 51-yard house call midway through the fourth.

Jackson added a crafty rushing touchdown himself early on as the Ravens totaled 213 ground yards.

LOSER: Gus Edwards, Chargers

Dobbins enjoyed a positive start to the game with 40 rushing yards on six carries before being ruled out with an injury. The onus shifted to Edwards, who is in his first season with Los Angeles after a five-year run with Baltimore.

But the former Raven couldn't get revenge against his former team, mustering a poor 11 yards on nine carries. He scored a late one-yard touchdown that helped flatter the scoreboard.

Herbert started off well, but the offense couldn't sustain enough long drives to maintain pace with Baltimore.

WINNER: Touchdown catches

Jackson's two touchdown throws were both brilliant hauls from the receivers. The first involved Rashod Bateman. With just under 30 seconds before halftime, Jackson heaved a deep ball into the end zone, where Bateman somehow brought it in despite heavy contact.

LAMAR GOES 40 YARDS DEEP TO BATEMAN.



Ravens take the lead before half!



📺: #BALvsLAC on ESPN/ABC

— NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2024

The second came early in the fourth quarter. This time it was Mark Andrews on third-and-goal, who got up to "Moss" his marker.

LOSER: Quentin Johnston, Chargers

Los Angeles' 2023 first-round pick continues to be a disappointment. The Chargers hoped Johnston could develop into an improved wideout as a sophomore, but the TCU product just hasn't been able to deliver.

The 6-foot-4 wideout was targeted five times, but he did not record a single reception. Instead, rookie second-rounder Ladd McConkey led the receiving department with six catches on six targets for 83 yards. Los Angeles' lack of offensive weapons continues to be a weakness against better opposition.

WINNER: John Harbaugh, Ravens

The older brother strengthened his dominance. John Harbaugh, Baltimore's head coach, moved to 3-0 all time against his younger brother, Jim, Los Angeles' head coach.

Both wins came in the 2011 season when John's Ravens beat Jim's San Francisco 49ers in the regular season and, eventually, the 2013 Super Bowl.

Jim may have a CFP national championship under his name with Michigan, but he is still winless in the "Harbaugh Bowl."

