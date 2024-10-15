Buffalo Bills

Who is Ray Davis? Meet the Bills rookie running back replacing James Cook

Cook missed Monday's game against the New York Jets with a toe injury

By Sanjesh Singh

The Buffalo Bills had a surprise change at running back Monday.

Ahead of their Week 6 game against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football, James Cook was ruled out with a toe injury that had been giving him discomfort.

It marked the first NFL game Cook missed in his three years in the league.

That led to head coach Sean McDermott calling up the next man on the depth chart, Ray Davis. Davis wasted no time making an impact, recording over 100-plus yards from scrimmage in just the first half versus the Jets.

But just who is Davis? Here's what to know:

Who is Ray Davis?

Davis is a running back for the Bills, who stands at 5-foot-8 and weighs 220 pounds. He was the No. 128 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 draft by Buffalo.

How old is Ray Davis?

Davis is 24 years old. He was born on Nov. 11, 1999.

Where is Ray Davis from?

Davis was born in San Francisco, Calif. He later went to high schools in New York and New Jersey.

Where did Ray Davis go to college?

Davis is a product of three different schools. He went to Temple (2019-20), Vanderbilt (2021-22) and Kentucky (2023).

Ray Davis NFL statistics

Prior to starting in Week 6, Davis entered the game logged 75 rushing yards on 26 carries (2.9 average) and a touchdown. He also caught four passes on five targets for 18 yards.

