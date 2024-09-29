San Francisco 49ers

Report: Christian McCaffrey targeting November return from Achilles injury

The 49ers star running back traveled to Germany to see a specialist for his injuries.

The 49ers could get one of their top playmakers back sooner than they might have expected.

Christian McCaffrey is targeting an early November return after being placed on injured reserve with calf issues and Achilles tendinitis, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning on "NFL Game Day."

The All-Pro running back returned home after traveling to Germany to see a specialist for the injuries that have held him back during the 2024 season. Rapoport added the treatment went "well" and there is a chance McCaffrey could run on "hard ground grass" this week -- a step forward for the 28-year-old.

"For those worried about McCaffrey not playing at all this year, my understanding is the 49ers are not rushing him, but they do expect him back at least by early November," Rapoport said. "That is a good sign for McCaffrey."

McCaffrey was a late scratch in San Francisco’s Week 1 win over the New York Jets and, less than a week later, was placed on injured reserve and ruled out until mid-October.

While 49ers backup Jordan Mason has filled McCaffrey's massive void as well as someone could, there's no doubt the 49ers are eager to have the reigning Offensive Player of the Year back on the field.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco 49ers
