NFL

Robert Saleh to ‘help' Packers' offense in new role after attending practice

New York fired Saleh after a 2-3 start but haven't won since

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Robert Saleh foreshadowed his next NFL stop.

Saleh, who was fired by the New York Jets after a 2-3 start, was seen Wednesday watching along as the Green Bay Packers practiced ahead of Week 8.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

It wasn't immediately clear if he was hired by the team, but after practice, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Saleh will work with the Packers' offensive unit to bring a defensive perspective.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“It’s a good opportunity for him and also to give us perspective on how teams might see us, how they might defend us," LaFleur said, via Packers ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky.

LaFleur added Saleh won't be influencing the defensive side of the ball, citing coordinator Jeff Hafley's crucial work thus far.

LaFleur and Saleh were graduate assistants together at Central Michigan in 2004 and worked together on the Houston Texans in 2008 and 2009. LaFleur also served as the best man at Saleh's wedding.

NFL

NFL 2 hours ago

Key injuries for NFL Week 8: Latest news on Tua Tagovailoa, Jayden Daniels and more

Kansas City Chiefs 11 hours ago

Chiefs trading for WR DeAndre Hopkins ahead of NFL deadline: Report

Saleh, a defensive-minded coach, will be part of a Packers side that currently ranks first in takeaways. The 5-2 Packers are also a completely different story than the Jets team Saleh was fired from.

New York, led by former Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, has yet to win in the post-Saleh era, dropping two straight games against the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers under interim Jeff Ulbrich.

The Packers will visit the 2-5 Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8.

This article tagged under:

NFLNew York Jets
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us