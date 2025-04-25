NFL

Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon's mother died shortly after selection

Harmon said after he was drafted that he planned to visit his mother, who he said was on life support.

By The Associated Press

Harmon
Getty

Steelers first-round draft pick Derrick Harmon's mother, Tiffany Saine, died late Thursday night shortly after Pittsburgh selected the defensive lineman from Oregon with the 21st overall pick.

Harmon said after he was drafted that he planned to visit his mother, who he said was on life support at a hospital in the Detroit suburbs. Saine had endured several brain surgeries and a stroke in recent years. Harmon, 21, pointed to his mother as an inspiration for him to keep going as he made his way from Michigan State to Oregon.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Steelers President Art Rooney II extended the team's condolences to their newest star.

“Though we are excited to select Derrick in the first round of the NFL Draft, our hearts are heavy as we mourn the death of his mother, Tiffany Saine,” Rooney said in a statement. “We will support Derrick and his family however we can as he navigates this period of grief. In times like this, we hope Derrick finds comfort in the love and support from the organization and Steelers fans around the world.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NFLNFL Draft
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us