She made it! Taylor Swift arrives at Allegiant Stadium in time to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift finished her epic trek from the Tokyo Dome to Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl on Sunday. She arrived with Blake Lively, Ice Spice, mom Andrea and a few others wearing black with a red jacket slung over her shoulder.

Swift is on hand to watch Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whom she has been dating since the first couple of weeks of the season. She performed in Japan on Saturday night before a flight across nine time zones and the international date line to reach the U.S.

Taylor Swift is here with Ice Spice and Blake Lively! #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/0x4XIDRupW — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2024

Her travel back was highly watched, with flight trackers keeping close eyes on the private jet she was believed to be on until it landed at LAX on Saturday afternoon.

Swift was seen hugging Kelce's brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, inside a luxury suite as Ice Spice looked on.

She was later seen chatting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Swift and Kelce's relationship has been a big storyline of the year, with the power couple making headlines at every appearance.

Jason Kelce and Taylor Swift share a hug in their suite before she introduces him to Ice Spice.



(Imagine hearing this sentence 6 months ago) pic.twitter.com/q96R3JK9rU — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) February 11, 2024

The San Francisco 49ers are 2 ½-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their Super Bowl matchup, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The 49ers are -134 favorites to win the game, while the over/under sat at 46.5 points.

Despite being the underdog, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to win Super Bowl MVP at +150, followed by 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy at +210.

