Originally appeared on E! Online

Travis Kelce is leaning into losing ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans Feb. 9, recently explained why weight loss and dieting are part of his preparation leading up to the big game.

“I’ve been eating clean,” Kelce said during a Feb. 6 press conference. “I haven’t been drinking as much, a little lower on the pounds this week. So, hopefully I can run away from some Eagles out there.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

And when one critic quipped that he may get slower with his new diet, Kelce said the comment would only fuel him in the game, announcing to the room, “Motivation right there, isn’t it?”

But Kelce — whose girlfriend Taylor Swift will be in the stands for the matchup — isn’t just motivated by the critics. In fact, he sees the “Lavender Haze” singer’s work ethic on her international Eras Tour as a model to “take a lot of notes from.”

READ Travis Kelce Reacts to Conspiracy That Taylor Swift Manifested the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl Return

“What I saw on that tour last year was pretty remarkable,” he continued. “To see the week-in, week-out traveling from one country to the next and how excruciating it is on her body and on her mind — and it’s not just her. It was her entire tour. It was an absolute machine and it was something I could admire watching.”

As for who else is inspiring the three-time Super Bowl champ? His brother Jason Kelce’s daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 23 months, who Jason shares with wife Kylie Kelce.

“The fact that the girls are gonna be wearing a ‘Go Uncle Travvy’ shirt, it warms my heart and gives me something else to fight for,” Kelce shared. “Hopefully I can make them proud and put a few smiles on their faces throughout the game.”

Though his nieces are rooting for Uncle Trav, their parents Jason — who retired from the Eagles last year — and Kylie announced they’re pulling for the Birds, but Kelce isn’t holding a grudge.

“Jason and Kylie, I love them to death,” he said. “This game isn’t gonna get in between how much I love them.”

PHOTOSSuper Bowl 2025