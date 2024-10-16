NFL trade season has arrived.

One day after the Buffalo Bills outlasted the New York Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 6, the two playoff hopefuls in the AFC East each went out and acquired a big-name wide receiver.

The Jets reunited quarterback Aaron Rodgers with Davante Adams, acquiring the six-time Pro Bowler from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a conditional third-round pick. The 31-year-old Adams now forms a lethal 1-2 punch at wideout with Garrett Wilson.

The Bills, meanwhile, struck a deal with the Cleveland Browns to land a five-time Pro Bowler in Amari Cooper. Buffalo also received a 2025 sixth-round pick in the trade while sending out a 2025 third-rounder and a 2026 seventh-rounder. The 30-year-old Cooper provides Buffalo with a proven, veteran pass-catcher following the offseason trade of Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.

So, which other big names could be on the move this season? And for how long will teams be able to make trades? Here's what to know about the 2024 NFL trade deadline:

When is the NFL trade deadline in 2024?

This year's NFL trade deadline falls on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The trade deadline is one day after the final game of Week 9.

What time is the NFL trade deadline in 2024?

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Nov. 5 to make trades.

Who are the sellers at the NFL trade deadline?

The bottom of the standings is a good place to start when looking for potential deadline sellers.

Through six weeks, the Browns, Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans are tied for an NFL-worst one win. The Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants, all of whom are 2-4, could also be headed toward seller status.

Who could be traded at the NFL trade deadline in 2024?

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, Jets defensive end (and holdout) Haason Reddick, Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith and Cardinals safety Budda Baker are among the top defensive names to watch in the leadup to the deadline.

With Davante Adams and Amari Cooper off the board, Panthers wideout Diontae Johnson, Titans wideout DeAndre Hopkins and Jets wideout Mike Williams are some of the other offensive weapons who could be available.

