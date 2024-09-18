Will the Panthers trade Bryce Young? Head coach answers

It's only been two young weeks into the 2024 NFL season, but the Carolina Panthers don't seem too patient.

After falling to 0-2 Sunday with a 26-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina made a dramatic switch at QB1, swapping Bryce Young for veteran Andy Dalton.

Young, the 2023 No. 1 overall pick, struggled throughout his rookie season and didn't see much change the first two weeks as a sophomore. But the Panthers as a whole weren't expected to contend this season with a raw roster that needs time under an inexperienced head coach.

So, with the 36-year-old Dalton entering the frame over Young, will the Panthers trade the potential franchise quarterback? First-year head coach Dave Canales answered Wednesday:

"That's not something we're really considering," Canales said. "We have a great situation with our quarterbacks right now with guys that have experience. We love where we are at, and it's all hands on deck."

With Young 2-16 as a starter, Dalton will lead Carolina in Week 3 when it visits the Las Vegas Raiders, who are off to a decent start with Gardner Minshew under center.

But would benching Young so early into his career potentially derail his confidence moving forward? Canales gave a not-so-direct response.

"My concern is the football team," he said. "My concern is we push the whole group to achieve the standard of play, the standard of practice that we're looking for. I wish I could answer it different, but that's truly it."

Young, who practiced with the scout team Wednesday, did not speak to the media but is slated to do so Thursday.

Dalton, who took over first-team practice reps, explained how Young is handling the moment.

"Bryce has been awesome,” Dalton said. “It’s a tough situation on everybody. I have a different perspective because I have felt it on both sides. ... It’s hard, it’s tough, but you find the little things that you can focus on to get better and you continue to do what you can do. You focus on what you can control and the rest will take care of itself.”

