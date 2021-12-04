NHL Starting Goalies: Latest News on All 32 Teams

Not too much has changed in the goaltending world of the NHL.

An injury here, an injury there, COVID starting to hit a netminder or two. But there are some trends we’re noticing, for good or for bad.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here is all the information on the starting goaltenders for all 32 NHL teams.

Atlantic Division

Boston Bruins -- Jeremy Swayman

Swayman and Linus Ullmark continue to split time, but the rookie has played well as of late, posting a 42-save shutout last time out. He has a 7-4-0 record, 2.20 GAA and .921 SV%.

Buffalo Sabres -- Aaron Dell

With a recent injury to Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarski placed into COVID protocols, Dell is the starter for now. Prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukonen was called up from the AHL and the Sabres traded for Blackhawks’ Malcolm Subban. Dell is still looking for his first win this season.

Detroit Red Wings -- Alex Nedeljkovic

Nedeljkovic has taken over as the clear starter in Motor City. He has won three straight games, allowing five goals in that span, improving his record to 7-3-3, GAA 2.58 and his SV% to .923.

Florida Panthers -- Sergei Bobrovsky

It’s fair to say Vezina Bob is back. Bobrovsky has been playing up to his $10 million price tag this season. He has a 10-1-2 record with a 2.38 GAA and .923 SV%. The Panthers are in great position with rookie Spencer Knight as insurance.

Montreal Canadiens -- Jake Allen

The Canadiens are still without Carey Price so it’s Jake Allen’s crease. His numbers have come down from the beginning of the season, but they are still at an unimpressive 5-11-1, 2.96 GAA and .907 SV%.

Ottawa Senators -- Anton Forsberg

Matt Murray was sent down to the AHL for his poor performance so it’ll be Forsberg and Filip Gutsavsson in the net. Not that either will be of much help to the Senators. Forsberg is 2-4-0 this season to go along with a 3.98 GAA and a .900 SV%.

Tampa Bay Lightning -- Andrei Vasilevskiy

The slow start is behind Vasilevskiy and the Lightning. The Russian netminder is up to a 11-4-3 record with a 2.14 GAA and .926 SV%. Tampa continues to rely heavily on Vasilevskiy, as he has started 18 of the team’s 22 games so far.

Toronto Maple Leafs -- Jack Campbell

Toronto continues to have problems with their backup goaltending situation, but the No. 1 spot is locked down. Campbell is proving last season was no fluke, sporting a 13-4-1 record, a league-leading .942 SV%. and 1.72 GAA. He has won three in a row and 11 of his last 13 starts.

Metropolitan Division

Carolina Hurricanes -- Frederik Andersen

Andersen continues to show he was one of the best free agent signings this offseason. He has lost three in a row and his record has dropped to 11-5-0, but his 2.04 GAA is fourth in the league.

Columbus Blue Jackets -- Elvis Merzlikins

Columbus is slowly starting to come back to down to expectations after a strong start to the season, but not because of Merzlikins. The Latvian goaltender has a 9-4-0 record, 2.61 GAA and .923 SV%.

New Jersey Devils -- Mackenzie Blackwood

Blackwood hasn’t been in his top form after missing the first couple of weeks with an injury. He’s lost back-to-back games, allowing nine goals in those two contests. His record is 4-3-2 with a 3.21 GAA and .906 SV%.

New York Islanders -- Ilya Sorokin

Sorokin is doing everything he can to get the Islanders a win, but the lack of offense has resulted in nine games in a row without a victory. The Russian rookie has a 2.38 GAA and .929 SV%, but a 5-6-0 record.

New York Rangers -- Igor Shesterkin

Shesterkin is not the future, he is the now. The young Russian is helping the Rangers out to a fantastic start. He is 13-3-2 with a 2.15 GAA and .937 SV% and is a winner of five games in a row and eight of his last nine starts.

Philadelphia Flyers -- Carter Hart

The Flyers are losers of seven consecutive games and Hart hasn’t done them any favors. While he’s performing better than last season, he’s given up 13 goals in his last three starts. Hart sports a 5-6-3 record, a 2.70 GAA and a .919 SV%.

Pittsburgh Penguins -- Tristan Jarry

Jarry had been red-hot recently, allowing two or less goals in seven games with three shutouts in that span. That streak was stopped last time out against the Oilers, but Jarry has been impressive. His record sits at 10-5-4 with a .933 SV% and a 1.97 GAA, which places him third in the league.

Washington Capitals -- Ilya Samsonov

Yeah, there’s no debate anymore, Samsonov is the No. 1 guy in D.C. He just had his eight-game winning streak snapped in his most recent start, falling for the first tie in regulation. He has an excellent 9-1-1 record with a 2.52 GAA and .915 SV%.

Central Division

Arizona Coyotes -- Scott Wedgewood

It’s not fun times in the desert and Wedgewood is not exempt. He is 3-6-2 this season to go with a 2.86 GAA and a .913 SV%.

Chicago Blackhawks -- Marc-Andre Fleury

Fleury’s numbers have finally gotten back to normal-ish after an egregious start. His GAA is down under 3.00 with a 2.90 and his SV% sits at .913. The 2021 Vezina winner has earned a 6-9-0 record thus far.

Colorado Avalanche -- Jonas Johansson

Avs fans have their fingers crossed that Darcy Kuemper’s injury doesn’t keep him sidelined long, but the extent of it is still unknown. In his place will be Johansson, whose numbers are greatly inflated after getting shelled for eight goals against Toronto earlier this week. With that in mind, he is 3-2-1 this year with a 3.47 GAA and .891 SV%.

Dallas Stars -- Braden Holtby

Holtby is back after an injury and has retaken his role as the No. 1 netminder in Dallas. He got two wins in two starts after returning to the ice and improved his stats to a 2.30 GAA and a.927 SV%, along with a 4-4-1 record.

Minnesota Wild -- Cam Talbot

Talbot continues to put up average numbers, but the Wild keep on winning. His 12-5-0 record is paired with a 2.71 GAA and .914 SV%. The Wild, a top contender right now, would be a lot more dangerous if they got even better play out of their goaltender.

Nashville Predators -- Juuse Saros

The Predators are exceeding expectations this season and that has a lot to do with Saros. The Finnish goaltender is 10-8-1, but has an impressive 2.34 GAA and .923 SV%.

St. Louis Blues -- Ville Husso

It looked like Jordan Binnington was just about to turn things around before testing positive for COVID. He had won his last two starts after a three-game skid, but now will be out for an unknown period of time. Husso, who is 3-2-0 with a 2.24 GAA and a .924 SV%, will take over while he’s gone

Winnipeg Jets -- Connor Hellebuyck

The Jets have been in a bit of a lull recently and that means Hellebuyck’s numbers have taken a hit. He has a 8-6-4 record now with a 2.68 GAA and .916 SV%.

Pacific Division

Anaheim Ducks -- John Gibson

Gibson had been lights out to start the season, but as of late, had lost four games in a row before ending the streak last time out. His record is 10-6-2 with a 2.68 GAA and .915 SV%.

Calgary Flames -- Jacob Markstrom

We’re looking for a top Vezina contender in Calagry’s crease. Markstrom is 10-4-4 with a 1.76 GAA and .939 SV%. His GAA is second-best in the NHL and his five shutouts lead the league.

Edmonton Oilers -- Mikko Koskinen

Mike Smith is still sidelined, so Koskinen remains the starter. He hasn’t been anything special, but you don’t have to be when you have the No. 1 scoring offense on your side. The veteran goaltender has a 12-2-0 record despite a 2.82 GAA and .914 SV%.

Los Angeles Kings -- Jonathan Quick

The Kings have hit a rough patch, losing seven of their last eight games. Quick’s record has dropped to 4-5-3, but his GAA of 2.38 and SV% of .924 are still pretty good.

San Jose Sharks -- James Reimer

Reimer has arguably been the biggest surprise in the crease this season. The veteran has won four of his last five starts, improving his record to 8-4-1 with a .934 SV% (fourth among qualified goalies) and 2.06 GAA (fifth among qualified goalies).

Seattle Kraken -- Philipp Grubauer

Things are trending in the wrong direction in Seattle, and Grubauer has been part of the problem. His numbers sit at a 3.02 GAA and .890 SV% with a 6-9-2 record. He’s been far from the Vezina finalist we saw last season.

Vancouver Canucks -- Thatcher Demko

Demko has been better as of late, winning his last two starts. But that has come down after a stretch where he lost six of seven starts. His GAA has come down to 2.91 and his SV% is up to under .908.

Vegas Golden Knights -- Robin Lehner

We’re still waiting for things to turn around in Vegas. Lehner sports a 9-9-0 record with a 3.08 GAA and .909 SV%. It’s hard to put the blame on Lehner with injuries hurting the Golden Knights, but he could improve as well.