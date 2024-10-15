NHL

How the Blue Jackets honored Johnny Gaudreau in home opener

Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, died on Aug. 29 when they were hit by a car driven by an alleged impaired driver

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Columbus Blue Jackets honored former player Johnny Gaudreau Tuesday before their 2024 home opener against the Florida Panthers.

Columbus had a memorial in Gaudreau's honor inside of Nationwide Arena, where fans flocked to pay respect. Gaudreau's wife and children were in attendance.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Both the Blue Jackets and Panthers warmed up in special jerseys that had Gaudreau and No. 13 on the back. The jerseys were made available via auction and raffle, with all proceeds benefitting the John & Matthew Gaudreau Foundation.

Before the game started, the Blue Jackets played a video lasting 5:38 that honored the impact Gaudreau made in hockey, the city of Columbus and more.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

A No. 13 banner with Gaudreau's name was also raised into the rafters during a special pregame moment, as players from both sides lined up to allow his family to take center ice.

NHL

NHL Oct 14

Madeline Gaudreau celebrates baby shower full of tributes to late husband Matthew Gaudreau

NHL Oct 8

Meet Kraken assistant Jessica Campbell: The NHL's first female coach

When the game started, the Blue Jackets came out with just four players and both teams let 13 seconds run off the clock before getting underway.

Gaudreau, who was 31, was killed on Aug. 29 along with his brother Matthew when they were hit by a car driven by an alleged impaired driver while bicycling near their hometown in Oldsman Township, N.J.

The driver, 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins, was charged on Sept. 13 with two counts of death by auto, reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Columbus players will wear special stickers on their helmets to honor the Gaudreau brothers throughout the 2024-25 season.

The hockey community is mourning the deaths of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, who were killed Thursday night by a suspected drunk driver

This article tagged under:

NHL
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us