Stanley Cup

Looking at the Oilers' Stanley Cup Final history as they try to end title drought

It's been over three decades since Edmonton last hoisted Lord Stanley.

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Will the Edmonton Oilers end their Stanley Cup drought in 2025?

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers are battling the defending champion Florida Panthers in a rare Stanley Cup Final rematch. And Edmonton is out for revenge.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Oilers last year reached their first Cup Final in nearly two decades. They fell into a 3-0 hole against the Panthers before winning three straight elimination games. But Edmonton couldn't complete what would have been a historic series comeback, losing Game 7 in Florida by a score of 2-1 as the Panthers captured their first Stanley Cup.

Kris Knoblauch's club is now looking to replicate the rare feat that the Panthers pulled off in 2024: hoist Lord Stanley the year after losing in the Cup Final.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

As Edmonton chases the 2025 championship, here's a look at the franchise's history in the Cup Final:

Has Connor McDavid won a Stanley Cup?

The three-time Hart Trophy winner and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy recipient has yet to claim a Stanley Cup. This is McDavid's second Cup Final appearance, with 2024 being his first.

Here are five things to know about Connor McDavid.

How many Stanley Cup Finals have the Edmonton Oilers played in?

The Oilers are playing in their ninth Stanley Cup Final.

How many Stanley Cups have the Edmonton Oilers won?

Edmonton entered the 2025 Cup Final boasting a 5-3 record in the NHL's championship round. Their five Stanley Cups are tied for sixth all time with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

When did the Edmonton Oilers last win the Stanley Cup?

It's been more than three decades since Edmonton's last championship triumph. The Oilers' 1990 Cup Final victory over the Boston Bruins stands as their most recent title.

Stanley Cup May 29

The 2025 Stanley Cup Final schedule: How to watch Panthers vs. Oilers

Stanley Cup May 29

As Panthers and Oilers meet again, how many Cup Final rematches have there been?

Stanley Cup Jun 3

Everything to know about the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to NHL playoff MVP

How many Stanley Cups did Wayne Gretzky win?

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky won all four of his Stanley Cups with the Oilers, pulling off a pair of championship repeats. The Oilers first went back-to-back from 1984 to 1985, marking the franchise's first Stanley Cup titles, before achieving another repeat from 1987 to 1988.

The Oilers' first championship in 1984 over the New York Islanders came a year after Gretzky and Co. were swept by New York in the Cup Final, and it prevented the Isles from a Stanley Cup five-peat.

Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup Final appearances

Here's a full look at the Oilers' eight previous Stanley Cup Final results:

This article tagged under:

Stanley Cup
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us