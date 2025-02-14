Fans in Montreal boo US national anthem before NHL 4 Nations Face-Off game

Fans in Montreal booed the U.S. national anthem prior to the Americans’ first game of the 4 Nations Face-Off against Finland on Thursday night.

The negative reaction to "The Star-Spangled Banner” came even after the public address announcer at Bell Centre made an announcement asking the crowd to show respect for the anthems and the players from either country.

“Our goal is to make sure that we create an environment and that hockey represents an opportunity to bring people together, and I think people understand that,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday at a news conference prior to the start of the tournament. “In this building, initially there was some booing a couple of games ago and the club made an announcement asking people to stop and show respect for two great countries, and it stopped. And that’s what we expect.”

There was no such reaction for Finland’s national anthem that followed. Fans across Canada have booed the U.S. anthem after President Donald Trump threatened tariffs against the country, prompting backlash from a close neighbor and longtime ally.

“It’s unfortunate, obviously, and we wish it wasn’t the case, but from time to time things happen, and people have strong feelings about it,” Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Wednesday. “Obviously, we’re aware of what’s been happening here. I think the negativity has probably lessened over the last week. Hopefully it continues to lessen and that relations will be normal. But it’s something obviously we’re aware of.”

U.S. captain Auston Matthews was booed during a pregame ceremony before Canada vs. Sweden on Wednesday and then again when he was shown on video screens during warmups. Matthews said after his team's morning skate that he expected that reaction.