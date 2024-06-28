With the NBA draft in the books, the next major draft is coming right up.

The 2024 NHL Draft is about to be underway following the Florida Panthers' triumph over the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Last year's draft saw Connor Bedard go to the Chicago Blackhawks with the first overall pick, with this year's class also having an intriguing prospect expected to go No. 1.

So, when is the 2024 NHL Draft and how can you watch it? Here's what to know and more:

When is the 2024 NHL Draft?

The 2024 draft is slated for Friday, June 28 through Saturday, June 29.

What time is the 2024 NHL Draft?

Round 1 of the draft begins on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. PT. Rounds 2-7 will begin on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. PT.

Where is the 2024 NHL Draft?

The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nev. is the location for the 2024 draft.

How to watch, stream the 2024 NHL Draft

The 2024 draft will be broadcast on ESPN with a stream available on ESPN+.

Who has the first pick in the 2024 NHL Draft?

The San Jose Sharks have the first overall pick in 2024 after winning the draft lottery.

What is the 2024 NHL Draft order?

Here's the draft order from the first round:

1. San Jose Sharks

2. Chicago Blackhawks

3. Anaheim Ducks

4. Columbus Blue Jackets

5. Montreal Canadiens

6. Utah Hockey Club

7. Ottawa Senators

8. Seattle Kraken

9. Calgary Flames

10. New Jersey Devils

11. Buffalo Sabres

12. Philadelphia Flyers

13. Minnesota Wild

14. San Jose Sharks (from Pittsburgh)

15. Detroit Red Wings

16. St. Louis Blues

17. Washington Capitals

18. Chicago Blackhawks (from New York Islanders)

19. Vegas Golden Knights

20. New York Islanders (from Tampa Bay via Chicago)

21. Los Angeles Kings

22. Nashville Predators

23. Toronto Maple Leafs

24. Colorado Avalanche

25. Boston Bruins (via Detroit and Ottawa)

26. Montreal Canadiens (from Winnipeg)

27. Carolina Hurricanes

28. Calgary Flames (from Vancouver)

29. Dallas Stars

30. New York Rangers

31. Anaheim Ducks (from Edmonton)

32. Philadelphia Flyers (from Florida)

Who are the top prospects in the 2024 NHL Draft?

This year's top prospect is generally considered to be Boston University's Macklin Celebrini.

Along with Celebrini, here's a look at some names to keep tabs on:

Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University: The 17-year-old Boston University product logged 32 goals and 32 assists in 37 games this past NCAA season. His unique blend of competitiveness, IQ and end product should see him go first overall no matter who is on the clock.

Profile of Macklin Celebrini, center for Boston University and projected No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Artyom Levshunov, D, Michigan State: The 18-year-old Spartan recorded nine goals and 26 assists in 38 NCAA games, and he has the versatility to play anywhere. His build-up play is also a strong selling point.

Profile of Artyom Levshunov, defenseman for Michigan Sate University.

Ivan Demidov, F, SKA St. Petersburg: The 18-year-old right wing/center hybrid had 23 goals and 37 assists to his name across 30 games. He missed some due to a knee injury but still possesses robust burst and agility with a 5-foot-11, 168-pound frame.

Cayden Lindstrom, F, Medicine Hat Tigers: At 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds, the Canadian suited up for the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers, where he posted 27 goals and 19 assists in 32 games.

Sam Dickinson, D, London Knights: Dickinson, 6-foot-2, had 18 goals and 52 assists in 68 games, primarily playing as a left defenseman.