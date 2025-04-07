NHL star Johnny Gaudreau's wife welcomes baby boy 7 months after he was killed in bicycle crash

NHL star Johnny Gaudreau's wife welcomed a baby boy on April 1, more than 7 months after the hockey player was killed in a bicycle crash.

"I had our third baby! ... Another baby boy," Meredith Gaudreau wrote in a Monday Instagram post. She announced she was pregnant at her husband's funeral in September.

The baby is named Carter Michael Gaudreau and shares the same middle name as his father.

"He looks exactly like his daddy, too," she wrote. "I love you so much my baby! We are going to have so much fun. I can’t wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were fatally struck while they were bicycling at about 8:19 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2024, in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, about 30 miles outside of Philadelphia. Johnny Gaudreau played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Calgary Flames.

The hockey community is mourning the deaths of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, who were killed Thursday night by a suspected drunk driver

The brothers were in town to be groomsmen in their sister’s wedding, which was later postponed to July 11 in Philadelphia.

Sean Higgins was arrested in connection with the crash. He was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and was charged with two counts of death by auto.

In a court filing in February, attorneys for Higgins argued that he was being unfairly prosecuted and alleged that Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were more impaired than he was at the time of the crash.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: