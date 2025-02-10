NHL

The NHL 4 Nations Face-Off rosters for Team USA, Canada, Finland and Sweden

Canada’s Sidney Crosby, Finland’s Aleksander Barkov, Sweden’s Victor Hedman and Team USA's Auston Matthews are serving as captains for their respective countries.

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Instead of holding an All-Star Game, the NHL this month will showcase some of its top talent in a much more competitive setting.

The league is conducting the 4 Nations Face-Off, a midseason international tournament featuring four of the world's top hockey powerhouses.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The countries competing are Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States -- and the teams are comprised of only NHL players. The 4 Nations Face-Off, scheduled for Feb. 12-20, will be the first best-on-best international hockey tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Canada’s Sidney Crosby, Finland’s Aleksander Barkov, Sweden’s Victor Hedman and Team USA's Auston Matthews are serving as captains for their respective countries. And each of those stars will be playing alongside several big names.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

From MVPs to Stanley Cup champions and more, here's a look at all of the players competing in the 4 Nations Face-Off:

Canada 4 Nations Face-Off roster: Players, captains, head coach

Canada is being coached by two-time Stanley Cup champion Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning, while two-time Hart Trophy winner Sidney Crosby will don the "C" on his sweater. Three-time Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid and Cale Maker, a Norris and Conn Smythe Trophy winner, are Canada's alternate captains.

NHL

NHL Feb 7

What is the 4 Nations Face-Off? Everything to know about NHL midseason tournament

Crime and Courts Feb 5

Attorneys for man charged in Gaudreau brothers' deaths file motion to dismiss

Here's a position-by-position look at the Canadians' roster:

Defensemen

Forwards

Goalies

Finland 4 Nations Face-Off roster: Players, captains, head coach

Finland is being coached by Antti Pennanen and captained by two-time Selke Trophy winner Aleksander Barkov. The alternate captains are Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho, Dallas Stars forward Mikael Granlund and Hurricanes forward Mikko Rantanen.

Here's the full roster:

Defensemen

Forwards

Goalies

Sweden 4 Nations Face-Off roster: Players captains, head coach

Sweden national team coach Sam Hallam is overseeing a squad captained by Norris and Conn Smythe Trophy winner Victor Hedman. Three-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson, Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander and Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm are the Swedes' alternate captains.

Here's their full roster:

Defensemen

Forwards

Goalies

USA 4 Nations Face-Off roster: Players, captains, head coach

Like Canada, Team USA is also being led by a two-time Stanley Cup champion head coach in Mike Sullivan of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Three-time Richard Trophy winner Auston Matthews is America's captain, while Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk and Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy are the alternate captains.

Here's the full roster:

Defensemen

Forwards

Goalies

This article tagged under:

NHL
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us