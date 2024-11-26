NHL

NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette attacked during altercation at Arizona steakhouse

Bissonnette described the incident in a social media video on Monday.

By The Associated Press

Paul Bissonnette
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match

Former NHL player and TNT hockey analyst Paul Bissonnette was assaulted by several men during an altercation at a Scottsdale, Arizona, steakhouse on Sunday night.

Bissonnette posted a video on X on Monday describing the incident, saying he tried to intervene when one member of the group got in the manager's face and started grabbing him after his friend was asked to leave.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“You could tell by his face he (the manager) was a little shocked and surprised and stunned,” Bissonnette said. “It's a family restaurant and there wasn't anyone there who could maybe go help him out, so I went over, grabbed the guy and said: ‘sir, if you’re going to assault and harass the staff, we're going to have problems.'”

Bissonnette said members of the group started throwing punches in a fight that started in the restaurant, spilled into the parking lot and to a nearby store. Bissonnette said he was kicked in the head three times and took several punches while landing several blows of his own against seven men.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Scottsdale police arrested six men who are accused of assault and disorderly conduct.

Bissonnette played in the NHL from 2008-14, spending his final five seasons with the Phoenix Coyotes before moving on to a broadcasting career.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NHL
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us