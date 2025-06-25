The chase for the 2026 Stanley Cup is on.

The Florida Panthers last week secured a repeat championship triumph over the Edmonton Oilers. Now, front offices across the NHL will be working to put their teams in position to contend in the 2025-26 season and beyond.

The first tentpole on the offseason calendar is the NHL draft, which takes place over two days this week. The New York Islanders are set to kick off this year's draft after moving up nine spots in the lottery.

The San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks hold the No. 2 and No. 3 overall selections, respectively, after picking first and second last year. San Jose and Chicago are among eight teams with multiple first-round picks.

The Nashville Predators and Philadelphia Flyers each own three first-rounders. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames, along with the Blackhawks and Sharks, have two apiece.

So, from the full seven-round order to the event schedule and more, here's what to know about the 2025 NHL Draft:

When is the 2025 NHL Draft?

This year's NHL draft takes place from Friday, June 27, to Saturday, June 28.

What time is the 2025 NHL Draft?

Day 1 of the draft begins at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT/4 p.m. PT and includes only the first round.

The second day, featuring Rounds 2-7, gets underway at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT/9 a.m. PT.

Where is the 2025 NHL Draft being held?

The Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles is hosting the draft.

What TV channel is the 2025 NHL Draft on?

The first round of the draft will air on ESPN. NHL Network will carry the Day 2 broadcast.

How to stream the 2025 NHL Draft live online

Both days of the draft will be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

Who has the first pick in the 2025 NHL Draft?

The Islanders won the No. 1 overall pick despite boasting just 3.5% odds. This will be the fifth time New York picks No. 1 overall and the first since selecting center John Tavares in 2009.

Who are the top NHL draft prospects in 2025?

And OHL defenseman Matthew Schaefer is expected to become the sixth No. 1 pick in Islanders franchise history. Schaefer, 17, had seven goals and 15 assists with a plus-21 rating over 17 games last season with the Erie Otters before suffering a broken collarbone while playing for Canada at the world junior championship in December.

There have been just four defensemen picked first overall since 1997, with Owen Power of the Buffalo Sabres in 2021 being the most recent.

Among the other top prospects expected to come off the board early are OHL center Michael Misa, Swedish center Anton Frondell, Canadian center Caleb Desnoyers, Boston college center James Hagens, WHL center Roger McQueen, OHL winger Porter Martone and OHL center Jake O'Brien.

How many rounds are in the NHL draft?

There are seven rounds in the NHL draft.

How many picks are in the NHL draft?

A total of 224 selections will be made.

What's the 2025 NHL Draft order?

Here's the complete seven-round draft order:

Round 1

1. New York Islanders

2. San Jose Sharks

3. Chicago Blackhawks

4. Utah Mammoth

5. Nashville Predators

6. Philadelphia Flyers

7. Boston Bruins

8. Seattle Kraken

9. Buffalo Sabres

10. Anaheim Ducks

11. Pittsburgh Penguins

12. Pittsburgh Penguins (from Vancouver via NY Rangers)

13. Detroit Red Wings

14. Columbus Blue Jackets

15. Vancouver Canucks

16. Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary)

17. Montreal Canadiens

18. Calgary Flames (from New Jersey)

19. St. Louis Blues

20. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Minnesota)

21. Ottawa Senators

22. Philadelphia Flyers (from Colorado)

23. Nashville Predators (from Tampa Bay)

24. Los Angeles Kings

25. Chicago Blackhawks (from Toronto)

26. Nashville Predators (from Vegas via San Jose)

27. Washington Capitals

28. Winnipeg Jets

29. Carolina Hurricanes

30. San Jose Sharks (from Dallas)

31. Philadelphia Flyers (from Edmonton)

32. Calgary Flames (from Florida)

Round 2

33. San Jose Sharks

34. Chicago Blackhawks

35. Nashville Predators

36. Philadelphia Flyers

37. Washington Capitals (from Boston)

38. Seattle Kraken

39. Buffalo Sabres

40. Philadelphia Flyers (from Anaheim)

41. Montreal Canadiens (from Pittsburgh)

42. New York Islanders

43. New York Rangers

44. Detroit Red Wings

45. Anaheim Ducks (from Columbus via Philadelphia)

46. Utah Mammoth

47. Vancouver Canucks

48. Philadelphia Flyers (from Calgary)

49. Montreal Canadiens

50. New Jersey Devils

51. Boston Bruins (from St. Louis via Pittsburgh and Edmonton)

52. Minnesota Wild

53. San Jose Sharks (from Ottawa)

54. Calgary Flames (from Colorado via Washington)

55. Nashville Predators (from Tampa Bay)

56. Tampa Bay Lighting (from Los Angeles)

57. Seattle Kraken (from Toronto via Utah and Tampa Bay)

58. Vegas Golden Knights

59. Pittsburgh Penguins (from Washington)

60. Anaheim Ducks (from Winnipeg via New Jersey)

61. Boston Bruins (from Carolina via Colorado)

62. Chicago Blackhawks (from Dallas)

63. New Jersey Devils (from Edmonton via Utah)

64. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Florida)

Round 3

65. Vancouver Canucks (from San Jose via Vegas and NY Rangers)

66. Chicago Blackhawks

67. Nashville Predators

68. Philadelphia Flyers

69. Boston Bruins

70. New York Rangers (from Seattle)

71. Buffalo Sabres

72. Anaheim Ducks

73. Pittsburgh Penguins

74. New York Islanders

75. Detroit Red Wings (from NY Rangers via Utah)

76. Detroit Red Wings

77. Columbus Blue Jackets

78. Utah Mammoth

79. Montreal Canadiens (from Vancouver)

80. Calgary Flames

81. Montreal Canadiens

82. Montreal Canadiens (from New Jersey)

83. Edmonton Oilers (from St. Louis)

84. Pittsburgh Penguins (from Minnesota via Philadelphia and Nashville)

85. Pittsburgh Penguins (from Ottawa via St. Louis)

86. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Colorado via Nashville and San Jose)

87. Carolina Hurricanes (from Tampa Bay)

88. Los Angeles Kings

89. New York Rangers (from Toronto via Anaheim)

90. New Jersey Devils (from Vegas)

91. Vegas Golden Knights (from Washington)

92. Winnipeg Jets

93. Washington Capitals (from Carolina)

94. Dallas Stars

95. San Jose Sharks (from Edmonton)

96. Ottawa Senators (from Florida)

Round 4

97. Ottawa Senators (from San Jose)

98. Chicago Blackhawks

99. New Jersey Devils (from Nashville)

100. Boston Bruins (from Philadelphia via Toronto)

101. Anaheim Ducks (from Boston via Detroit)

102. Seattle Kraken

103. Buffalo Sabres

104. Anaheim Ducks

105. Pittsburgh Penguins

106. New York Islanders

107. Chicago Blackhawks (from NY Rangers)

108. Montreal Canadiens (from Detroit)

109. Columbus Blue Jackets

110. Utah Mammoth

111. New York Rangers (from Vancouver via Colorado)

112. Florida Panthers (from Calgary)

113. Montreal Canadiens

114. New Jersey Devils

115. San Jose Sharks (from St. Louis via Columbus)

116. Buffalo Sabres (from Minnesota via Anaheim)

117. Edmonton Oilers (from Ottawa via Vancouver)

118. Colorado Avalanche

119. Detroit Red Wings (from Tampa Bay)

120. Los Angeles Kings

121. Minnesota Wild (from Toronto)

122. Vegas Golden Knights

123. Washington Capitals

124. San Jose Sharks (from Winnipeg via Dallas)

125. Carolina Hurricanes

126. Dallas Stars

127. Tampa Bay Lightning (from Edmonton)

128. Florida Panthers

Round 5

129. Florida Panthers (from San Jose)

130. Pittsburgh Penguins (from Chicago via Toronto and Washington)

131. Nashville Predators

132. Philadelphia Flyers

133. Boston Bruins

134. Seattle Kraken

135. Buffalo Sabres

136. Anaheim Ducks

137. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Pittsburgh)

138. New York Islanders

139. New York Rangers

140. Detroit Red Wings

141. Minnesota Wild (from Columbus)

142. Utah Mammoth

143. Vancouver Canucks

144. Calgary Flames

145. Montreal Canadiens

146. Dallas Stars (from New Jersey)

147. St. Louis Blues

148. Pittsburgh Penguins (from Minnesota via NY Rangers)

149. Ottawa Senators

150. San Jose Sharks (from Colorado)

151. Tampa Bay Lightning

152. Los Angeles Kings

153. Toronto Maple Leafs

154. Vegas Golden Knights

155. Washington Capitals

156. Winnipeg Jets

157. Philadelphia Flyers (from Carolina)

158. Dallas Stars

159. Anaheim Ducks (from Edmonton)

160. Florida Panthers

Round 6

161. New Jersey Devils (from San Jose)

162. Chicago Blackhawks

163. Nashville Predators

164. Philadelphia Flyers

165. Boston Bruins

166. New York Rangers (from Seattle)

167. Buffalo Sabres

168. Anaheim Ducks

169. Pittsburgh Penguins

170. New York Islanders

171. New York Rangers

172. Detroit Red Wings

173. Columbus Blue Jackets

174. Utah Mammoth

175. Vancouver Canucks

176. Calgary Flames

177. Montreal Canadiens

178. New Jersey Devils

179. St. Louis Blues

180. Minnesota Wild

181. Ottawa Senators

182. Nashville Predators (from Colorado)

183. Carolina Hurricanes (from Tampa Bay)

184. Los Angeles Kings

185. Toronto Maple Leafs

186. Vegas Golden Knights

187. Vegas Golden Knights (from Washington)

188. Winnipeg Jets

189. Carolina Hurricanes

190. Dallas Stars

191. Edmonton Oilers

192. Florida Panthers

Round 7

193. Tampa Bay Lightning (from San Jose)

194. Chicago Blackhawks

195. Buffalo Sabres (from Nashville)

196. Los Angeles Kings (from Philadelphia)

197. Chicago Blackhawks (from Boston)

198. Seattle Kraken

199. Buffalo Sabres

200. Anaheim Ducks

201. Pittsburgh Penguins

202. New York Islanders

203. New York Rangers

204. Detroit Red Wings

205. Columbus Blue Jackets

206. Tampa Bay Lightning (from Utah)

207. Vancouver Canucks

208. Calgary Flames

209. Montreal Canadiens

210. San Jose Sharks (from New Jersey)

211. Detroit Red Wings (from St. Louis)

212. Tampa Bay Lightning (from Minnesota)

213. Ottawa Senators

214. Colorado Avalanche

215. Tampa Bay Lightning

216. Los Angeles Kings

217. Toronto Maple Leafs

218. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Vegas)

219. Buffalo Sabres (from Washington via San Jose)

220. Winnipeg Jets

221. Carolina Hurricanes

222. Dallas Stars

223. Edmonton Oilers

224. Florida Panthers