There will soon be just eight NHL teams in contention for the Stanley Cup.

The first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs is nearing its conclusion, with three Eastern Conference series wrapped up.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Metropolitan Division's No. 2-seeded Carolina Hurricanes were the first team to advance to the conference semifinals, taking down the Metro's No. 3-seeded New Jersey Devils in five games. Sebastian Aho scored a series-clinching goal in double-overtime of Game 5, booking the franchise's fifth consecutive conference semifinal appearance.

The second team to reach Round 2 also happens to be Carolina's next opponent: the East's No. 1-seeded Washington Capitals. Alex Ovechkin and the Caps made it out of the first round for the first time since their 2018 Stanley Cup title run by eliminating the wild-card Montreal Canadiens in five games.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The conference semis will also feature the defending champion Florida Panthers. Florida, the Atlantic Division's No. 3 seed, bounced the Tampa Bay Lighting, the Atlantic's No. 2 seed, in five games in Round 1 for a second straight postseason. The Panthers, who last year won their first Stanley Cup title, are looking to join an exclusive group of repeat winners.

With five second-round berths still to be awarded, what could the other conference semifinal matchups look like? And when will the next round begin? Here's what we know:

When does Round 2 of the NHL playoffs start?

The NHL hasn't announced a start date for Round 2 yet. For what it's worth, the last potential Game 7s of the first round are slated for Sunday, May 4.

Do the NHL playoffs reseed teams?

Just like the NBA playoffs, teams aren't reseeded after the first round of the NHL postseason. The Stanley Cup Playoffs have a bracket format.

What are the matchups in Round 2 of the NHL playoffs?

Here's an updated look at the Round 2 bracket possibilities:

Eastern Conference

Winner of Toronto Maple Leafs-Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers (Atlantic No. 3)

Carolina Hurricanes (Metro No. 2) vs. Washington Capitals (Metro No. 1)

Western Conference

Winner of Winnipeg Jets-St. Louis Blues vs. winner of Dallas Stars-Colorado Avalanche

Winner of Vegas Golden Knights-Minnesota Wild vs. winner of Los Angeles Kings-Edmonton Oilers

What is the Round 2 schedule in the NHL playoffs?

This section will be updated as second-round schedule details are released (* = if necessary):

Eastern Conference

Hurricanes vs. Capitals