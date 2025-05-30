The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers are running it back.

The 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Final features a rematch as the defending champion Panthers battle the Connor McDavid-led Oilers with Lord Stanley on the line once again.

The Panthers defeated the Oilers in a seven-game Cup Final thriller last year to capture their first-ever championship. Florida jumped out to a 3-0 series lead, Edmonton then won three straight elimination games to even the series, and the Panthers took the decisive Game 7 at home by a score of 2-1.

For the first time in franchise history the Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions.

This is the third straight Cup Final appearance for the Panthers, who have a chance to join an exclusive group of repeat champions. Florida made rare history in 2024 by winning the Cup Final the year after finishing as runners-up, and Edmonton now is looking to do the same. The Oilers haven't hoisted Lord Stanley in over three decades, with their last championship coming in 1990.

With Oilers-Panthers Round 2 set, here's a look at the history of rematches in Stanley Cup Final:

Has there ever been a Stanley Cup Final rematch?

This isn't the first time the same two teams have met in consecutive Cup Finals.

How many Stanley Cup Final rematches have there been?

Panthers-Oilers is the fifth Cup Final rematch since the start of the expansion era in the 1967-68 season.

When was the last Stanley Cup Final rematch?

The Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins were the last teams to meet in consecutive Cup Finals, doing so from 2008 to 2009. Detroit won the 2008 Cup Final in six games before Pittsburgh earned the 2009 Stanley Cup title in seven games.

The four previous Cup Final rematches saw two 2-0 sweeps and two 1-1 splits. Here's a full look at the results of each championship rematch: