How to watch Team USA vs. Canada in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final

It's the Americans against the Canadians with an international hockey championship on the line.

The NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final features a highly anticipated rematch between Team USA and Canada.

The first meeting between the two nations on Saturday in Montreal saw early fireworks with three fights in the opening nine seconds. Connor McDavid put Canada in front minutes after the bouts, but the United States wouldn't trail for long. Jake Guentzel lit the lamp twice, Dylan Larkin tallied the go-ahead score and Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves as Team USA secured a 3-1 victory in front of a raucous Canadian crowd.

The United States and Canada qualified for the championship game by each going 2-1 in round robin play, finishing ahead of Finland and Sweden in the standings. Now, they'll battle for the first best-on-best international championship awarded since 2016.

Canada has dominated best-on-best tournaments, winning the last three and nine of 13 all time, per NHL.com. The U.S., meanwhile, beat Canada in the 1996 World Cup of Hockey for its first and only best-on-best championship.

So, will the Canadians finish on top of the hockey world once again? Or will Team USA take down its North American rival for the second time in less than a week? Here's how to watch the USA-Canada championship showdown:

When is the USA vs. Canada 4 Nations Face-Off final?

The 4 Nations Face-Off final is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 20.

What time does the USA vs. Canada 4 Nations Face-Off final start?

The championship game is slated for 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT.

Where is the USA vs. Canada 4 Nations Face-Off final being played?

Team USA will have home-ice advantage for the final at TD Garden, home of the Bruins in Boston.

What TV channel is the USA vs. Canada 4 Nations Face-Off final on?

USA-Canada will air on ESPN.

How to stream the USA vs. Canada 4 Nations Face-Off final live online

The final will also be available to stream on ESPN.com, the ESPN app and ESPN+.

How much are tickets to the USA vs. Canada 4 Nations Face-Off final?

The 4 Nations Face-Off final is a hot ticket, with the get-in price above the $1,000 mark on the secondary marketplace as of Tuesday evening. The least expensive all-in listing was for $1,149 on SeatGeek and for around $1,190 on Ticketmaster.

