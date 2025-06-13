Taylor Swift got to meet the Great One Thursday night.

The Grammy-winning singer and boyfriend Travis Kelce were in the house for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers. While Kelce is a three-time Super Bowl champion, he was one-upped by a hockey legend who joined the couple in their seats.

Hockey legend and four-time Stanley Cup champion Wayne Gretzky sat next to Swift and Kelce to catch some of the championship action at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and Wayne Gretzky sit together during the second period as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play in Game 4 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025, in Sunrise, Florida. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Swift and Kelce were cheering for the Panthers, who entered Game 4 with a 2-1 series lead in their Stanley Cup Final against the Oilers.

They got to witness an instant classic, but it did not end in their team's favor.

The Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, only for the Oilers to tie the game in the second period. Edmonton scored a go-ahead goal with 6:26 left in the third period before the Panthers sent the game to overtime with a goal in the final 20 seconds.

Leon Draisatl played the hero for the Oilers once again, scoring his second OT goal of the series to send the series back to Edmonton tied 2-2.