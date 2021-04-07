Vancouver Canucks

NHL's Canucks Say 21 Players Tested Positive for COVID

Four staff members also tested positive for the virus

By The Associated Press

VANCOUVER, BC - MARCH 31: A rink attendant pushes a game net off the ice after the NHL game between the Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks was postponed due to a positive COVID test result of a player at Rogers Arena on March 31, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

The NHL’s Vancouver Canucks say 25 members of the organization have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 21 players. The team was shut down last week, and it’s uncertain when it will play its next game.

In a statement attributed to team doctor Jim Bovard and infectious disease doctor Josh Douglas, the Canucks say the COVID-19 cases stem from a variant of the virus that was traced by Vancouver Coastal Health back to one individual contracting it in a public setting.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Four staff members also tested positive for the virus, another player is considered a close contact, and the entire team remains in quarantine.

Sports

Sports news

Hank Azaria 3 hours ago

Hank Azaria Reprises Jim Brockmire Character in New Podcast

Business 8 hours ago

Nike Suspends Endorsement of NFL Star Deshaun Watson Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The Canucks had a league-high 18 players on the COVID protocol list Tuesday, the second most all season behind only the New Jersey Devils’ 19 on Feb. 8 and 9. The team says 18 roster and three taxi squad players tested positive, and those on the taxi squad do not have to be listed publicly.

Vancouver has had additional players added to the protocol list the past six days since Adam Gaudette was its only player on the list on March 30-31.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Vancouver Canuckscoronavirus pandemicNHL
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us