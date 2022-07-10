Nick Kyrgios Wants Woman Removed During Wimbledon Final

Nick Kyrgios aggressively insists that a woman who has been distracting him during the Wimbledon final is removed from the match.

In an exchange with the umpire in the middle of the third set, the Australian said that the person looks like she was about "700 drinks" deep.

UMPIRE: Which one is it?”



KYRIOS: “It’s the one in the dress...the one who looks like she’s had around 700 drinks bro!” @NickKyrgios #Wimbledon #kyrgios #WimbledonFinal pic.twitter.com/14TgK3RaTe — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) July 10, 2022

The umpire asked Kyrgios, "Which one is it?"

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He replied, “It’s the one in the dress...the one who looks like she’s had around 700 drinks bro!”

The Wimbledon final features Kyrgios, who is fighting for his first Major and 20-time Grand Slam champion, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic.

Throughout the tournament, Kyrgios has been fined $14,000 after receiving two code violations.

The first one came in the first round where he received a $4,000 fine for an “audible obscenity.”

In his third round against Stefanos Tsitsipas, he received a $10,000 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct after he was given two code violations for instances of ball abuse.

How do tennis penalties work?

When a player receives a penalty, here are the steps umpires take to punish the players:

First offense: Warning

Second offense: Loss of a point

Third (and each subsequent) offense: Loss of a game

After the third offense, the umpire or the tournament director can decide if a player should be disqualified.

What kinds of fines are there in tennis and how common are they?

Here are the types of fines tennis players in Grand Slams received between 1998-2016, according to the New York Times.