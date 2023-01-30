No, Bears Linebacker Jack Sanborn Is Not Dating Margot Robbie

No, Margot Robbie is not dating Jack Sanborn originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Nope. Margot Robbie is not dating Bears rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn. Nor is she dating White Sox infielder Leury Garcia. You may have seen tweets or headlines about these Chicago athletes getting together with the A-list actress from Australia, but it’s really just a big goof.

According to Sports Illustrated, the joke started when a Blue Jays podcast tweeted out a fake report that pitcher Mitch White had started dating Robbie, attributing it to TMZ. Of course, no such TMZ report exists.

Per TMZ, Toronto Blue Jays Ace Mitch White is dating A-List actress Margot Robbie pic.twitter.com/NTuHVtgbS1 — Gate 14 Podcast (@Gate14Pod) January 28, 2023

Before long, others followed suit making jokes with equally obscure athletes.

Per TMZ, Dallas Cowboys OL Alec Lindstrom is dating A-List actress Margot Robbie. pic.twitter.com/NEBk0qNwXu — Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) January 30, 2023

And that’s how Sanborn and Garcia got involved.

Per TMZ, Chicago Bears superstar Jack Sanborn is dating A-List actress Margot Robbie😳‼️ pic.twitter.com/bLX39Na5z9 — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) January 29, 2023

Per TMZ, Chicago White Sox star second basemen Leury Garcia is dating A-List actress Margot Robbie😳‼️ pic.twitter.com/pSIgdLIX64 — scott 🧦 #prayforLiam (@LEURYGARClA) January 29, 2023

As is tradition on the Internet, as the joke continued it got more ridiculous.

Per TMZ, Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty is dating A-List actress Margot Robbie. pic.twitter.com/RA9C6iTo32 — Mark Ricks (@markricks) January 29, 2023

Per TMZ, The Merriam-Webster 1864 Unabridged First Edition is now dating A-list celebrity Margot Robbie pic.twitter.com/TLNCMN00jM — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 30, 2023

For what it’s worth, Robbie has been married to Tom Ackerley since 2016.